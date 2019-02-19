Expo Producción: Mexico Showcase

Expo Producción will return to Mexico City’s World Trade Center in March for its fifth edition.

The fifth edition of the biennial Expo Producción — co-organized by Atlanta-based Exposition Development Co. and Mexico City-based Tarsus México — will take place at the World Trade Center in Mexico City, March 26-28, 2019.

According to organizers, “Expo Producción 2019 is the only event in Mexico that brings together all sectors for the production of apparel, home textiles and technical textiles.” Organizers promote the show as a professional platform for manufacturers, brands, retailers and suppliers to connect, network and learn new tools to grown and improve their businesses.

Exhibition Profile

Exhibitors will offer products and services from the fashion, home and technical textiles industries including: computer software and information technology; full package and private label contract manufacturing; cutting and sewing equipment; distributors and wholesalers; fabrics; fibers and yarns; findings and trims; nonwovens; research and development; services and logistics; supplies; textile machinery; and associations, academia and publications.

In 2017, Expo Producción hosted more than 124 exhibitors and brands from 11 countries including Canada, China, Germany, Guatemala, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Pakistan, Turkey and the United States.

Job titles for attendees cover the gamut and include designers; engineers; educators; plant, purchasing, quality control, production and sourcing managers; and research and development personnel. The visitors come from all facets of the textile industry including aerospace, automotive/ transportation interiors, garment manufacturing, government manufacturing, home textiles, leather and footwear, medical, military and pet products.

More than 4,200 visitors attended Expo Producción 2017 traveling from countries such as Austria, Chile, China, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Italy, Peru, Turkey Venezuela, the United States, and of course, Mexico.

Organizers have crafted a lineup of educational seminars that will run during the three-day event (See Table 1). All registered visitors may participate in the seminars at no additional charge. Conference sessions begin at 12:30 each day, and the exhibition show floor will be open from noon until 6 p.m.

This year, we have more than 35 Chinese fabric companies participating,” said Lorie Gross, show director for Exposition Development Co. “Since we launched the show in 2013, the number one request from attendees was to bring more exhibitors that are showcasing fabrics. This year, we have been able to do that by increasing those types of exhibitors by 40 percent.

“Expo Producción is a must for companies currently doing business in Mexico and Central America, as well as those who would like to expand their business into the region,” Gross said.

Attendance is free of charge to qualified industry visitors. Preregister to save time during the event, or register on site. All visitors must be over the age of 21.

For more information about Expo Producción 2019, please visit expoproduccion.mx.

