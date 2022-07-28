Home
News
Breaking News
Composites
Cotton News
Dyeing Printing & Finishing
Fiber World
Government/Trade
Knitting / Apparel — Sponsored by OEKO-TEX®
New Plant & Equipment, M&A
Nonwovens / Technical Textiles
Sustainability
Weaving & Spinning
COVID-19 Updates
ITA Green Label
Departments
From The Editor
Business & Financial
Yarn Market
Quality Fabric Of The Month
Executive Forum
Executive Opinion
Features
Web Features
American Textiles: We Make Amazing™
People
Bulletin Board
Supplier Notes
New Products
Archive
The Rupp Report
Washington Outlook
Issues
Digital Issues
Photo Galleries
Events Calendar
Show Information
IDEA®
IFAI Expo
INDEX™
ITMA
ITMA Asia + CITME
JEC World
Shanghaitex
Techtextil North America/Texprocess Americas
Techtextil/Texprocess
Subscribe
Contact
Search
Advertising
Twitter
Innovation Award
LOG IN
Welcome! Log into your account
Forgot your password?
Recover your password
Textile World
Home
News
Breaking News
Composites
Cotton News
Dyeing Printing & Finishing
Fiber World
Government/Trade
Knitting / Apparel — Sponsored by OEKO-TEX®
New Plant & Equipment, M&A
Nonwovens / Technical Textiles
Sustainability
Weaving & Spinning
COVID-19 Updates
ITA Green Label
Departments
From The Editor
Business & Financial
Yarn Market
Quality Fabric Of The Month
Executive Forum
Executive Opinion
Features
Web Features
American Textiles: We Make Amazing™
People
Bulletin Board
Supplier Notes
New Products
Archive
The Rupp Report
Washington Outlook
Issues
Digital Issues
Photo Galleries
Events Calendar
Show Information
IDEA®
IFAI Expo
INDEX™
ITMA
ITMA Asia + CITME
JEC World
Shanghaitex
Techtextil North America/Texprocess Americas
Techtextil/Texprocess
Subscribe
Contact
Textile World
Business & Financial
Textile Activity At A Glance: July 2022
July 28, 2022
July 2022
Sponsors
Breaking News
Insempra Announces Strategic Investment In Solena Materials
July 27, 2022
Columbia Sportswear Company Releases 2021 Environmental, Social, And Governance Report
July 27, 2022
Delta Galil Acquires Sustainable Clothing Brand Organic Basics
July 26, 2022
Load more
Current Issue
May/June 2022
View Issue »
Subscribe »
FEATURED ARTICLES
IDEA® 22: Nonwovens In Person
June 9, 2022
SYFA Talks Global Textiles
June 9, 2022
2022 State Of The U.S. Textile Industry
June 9, 2022
Advertising
Career Center
Innovation Forum
© Copyright 2017 Textile Industries Media Group, LLC.