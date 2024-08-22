Techtextil North America 2024: It Is A Wrap!

RALEIGH, N.C. — August 22, 2024 — What a fantastic show! The Techtextil North America Team greatly appreciates all who visited and exhibited this year in Raleigh! The past three days were filled with exciting products and technologies, new companies and countries represented and dynamic industry knowledge shared during our Symposium sessions, Tech Talks, Student Poster Program, and the History of Textiles Museum. Continue reading for a recap of the final day!

FINAL DAY OF THE HIGHLY ACCLAIMED SYMPOSIUM

The final day of Symposium sessions at #TTNA24 continued to deliver a wealth of knowledge and ingenuity. Thursday’s schedule commenced with an insightful session on Talent Recruitment and Retention – exploring essential strategies for fostering talent through skill development programs, established career paths, and creating partnerships with educational institutions. We concluded this year’s sessions with the PPE and workwear equity gap, offering critical awareness into achieving greater fairness and inclusivity in this area for women in the field.

TECH TALKS COME TO A CLOSE

This edition’s Tech Talks wrapped up with thought-provoking sessions that included a deeper understanding into the future of apparel manufacturing. Notably, we featured Julie Rader from Walmart and Beth Esponnette from unspun, who shared their expertise on advancing more mindful approaches to apparel production. They explored ways to manufacture apparel with greater consideration for both environmental impact and local economies.

CELEBRATING 125 YEARS OF TEXTILES HISTORY

Over the entirety of the event, Techtextil North America has honored the remarkable 125 years of textiles at NC State University’s Wilson College of Textiles. This notable milestone was commemorated through an exceptional exhibition, the History of Textiles Museum. This special showcase on the show floor provided a captivating journey through the evolution of textiles, featuring a diverse array of artifacts that spanned from early machinery to the latest advancements in technologies and automation. Exhibitors and visitors were given a comprehensive look at how the textile industry has transformed over more than a century, highlighting both its historical foundations and its future innovations.

SAVE THE DATE FOR TECHTEXTIL NORTH AMERICA AND TEXPROCESS AMERICAS 2025!

We are proud to announce that the next edition of Techtextil North America will be held NEXT YEAR in Atlanta, GA, May 6 – 8, 2025 at the Georgia World Congress Center. The show will once again be co-located with Texprocess Americas.

So, mark your calendars, make sure to bookmark the shows’ websites, and follow us on social media for the latest updates and information regarding our upcoming shows. We look forward to seeing you again soon!

Source: Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH