Polartec Continues ‘Beyond Begins Today’ Mini Series With Launch Of Chapter 2: People

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — August 28, 2024 — a Milliken & Company brand and the premium creator of innovative and more sustainable textile solutions, introduces PEOPLE, the second chapter in Polartec’s multifaceted Beyond Begins Today campaign. Featuring Sierra Quitiquit (Pro Skier, Influencer and Environmental Activist), Helgi Oskarsson (CEO, 66°North), and Tyler Maheu (Senior Account Manager, Polartec), chapter two explores the role of People and how each individual’s voice contributes to building a more sustainable future.

As a global initiative through which Polartec aims to raise awareness and unity around important universal themes including sustainability, diversity and positive change, Beyond Begins Today leverages static and multimedia content published on multiple touchpoints and channels throughout the year. Chapter 2: People, is the second of three chapters that comprise this global initiative, with the first and third chapters dedicated to Planet and Product respectively. Viewed singularly or as a whole, the content is rooted in the underlying premise that the future is what we make it; extending to the fundamental belief that if we change behaviors, we can change the narrative. For our Planet. For our People. For our Products.

A quiet thread runs through our collective effort to weave a more sustainable world. As individuals our actions are more than moments in time, they are conduits for change. Because we are inherently connected to the world around us, each of us can adopt a more holistic approach to environmental responsibility. For people, by people. With the aim of reducing our impact and leaving the world better than we found it.

In the journey of endless improvement, and relentless innovation, there is no finish line.

We are the scientists, engineers and makers.

The runners, riders and hikers…

Shaped by authentic, ethical, and forward-thinking principles

Each of us contributes to weaving the fabric of life

Because it’s the journey that counts; not the destination.

Eric Yung, Managing Director at Polartec – “Time and time again, Polartec has demonstrated its steadfast commitment to enhancing the lives of the people who wear us. Our promise to improve, innovate and evolve is not easy; it is part of our responsibility to the athetes, adventurers, enthusiasts and all the authentic, ethical and progressive thinkers who trust Polartec to help weave a better future.”

Posted: August 28, 2024

Source: Polartec, a Milliken & Company Brand