Kaumagraph International Is Excited To Announce Expansion

PORT ELGIN, Canada and QUERETARO, Mexico — January 16, 2024 — Kaumagraph International is excited to announce our expansion into Latin America with a new plant in Queretaro, Mexico. Luis Cuesta has come on board with Kaumagraph to operate and manage the new facility. Luis has extensive experience in the textile industry and has managed other print and textile operations with great success.

The new facility is wholly owned by the owners of Kaumagraph International and will complement our two other manufacturing facilities in Port Elgin, Canada and Bangkok, Thailand. Kaumagraph Mexico will service primarily Latin American customers as well as some USA based accounts.

Kaumagraph is a specialty transfer manufacturer in the textile industry specializing in transfers for many applications including apparel, denim, gloves, shoe sockliners, socks, intimate apparel, tennis balls and much more. Kaumagraph Transfers are produced roll to roll which allows for fast and efficient application. Kaumagraph Transfers are incredibly sustainable due to minimum paper usage and recyclability.

Posted: January 18, 2024

Source: Kaumagraph International