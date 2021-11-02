New ITMAlive Series Features Textile Industry Trending Topics 

BRUSSELS — November 2, 2021 — The second season of ITMAlive, a content series created to support the ITMA exhibition is launched today. Comprising four industry discussions, the new ITMAlive series seeks to offer deeper discussions amongst industrialists on trending topics affecting the global textile and garment industry.

The discussions are based on ITMA 2023’s overarching theme of Transforming the World of Textiles and its focused areas: advanced materials, automation and digital future, innovative technologies, and sustainability and circularity.

Charles Beauduin, chairman of ITMA Services — organizer of ITMA 2023 — commented: “This new season follows last year’s Forging Ahead amidst a Pandemic series which consisted of interviews with 8 prominent leaders of textile and garment industry companies that had remained agile and resilient during the global coronavirus crisis. For this year’s series, we are privileged to have established leaders of the textile and garment industry to share in-depth views, create awareness to anticipate future demand and ideas to future-proof their business. Such discussions also create a more vibrant community within our industry.”

Each of the ITMAlive panel discussions features three industry members with the session moderated by a key media representative.

Panel 1: Advanced Materials

Moderated by Adrian Wilson, analyst and writer in technical textiles, nonwovens and composites industries from AWOL Media, the session covers the new technologies for the production of advanced materials and an overview of the current state of the industry and what can be expected in the near future.

The panel members are:

Lutz Walter, Secretary General, European Technology Platform for the Future of Textiles and Clothing (ETP)

Jerome Ville, CEO, Fibroline SA

Dr. Thomas Schmidt, Director of Innovation and RSL, Huafeng Textile Group

Panel 2: Automation and Digital Future

Spotlighting on the digital future, barriers to automation, and challenges to creating a sustainable future for the textile industry, the discussion is moderated by Madelaine Thomas, content lead, World Information Textile Network (WTiN).

The panelists include:

Hayato Nishi, Public Relations Manager, Shima Seiki USA

Jonas Larsson, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Textiles, Engineering and Business, The Swedish School of Textiles

Uwe Gansfort, Managing Director, canda International, C&A FIT (Factory for Innovation in Textiles)

Panel 3: Innovative Technologies

Focusing on current smart textiles trends and developments, and their impact on textile manufacturing technologies, the discussion is moderated by Claudia van Bonn, editor-in-chief, TextileTechnology, dfv media group.

The panel comprises:

Jean-Marc Senecot, Global Head of Research & Development, Porcher Industries

Michael Kieren, Product Manager, New Textile Technologies, Karl Mayer Stoll R&D

Prof Yoel Fink, Professor of Materials Science, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Panel 4:Sustainability and Circularity

As circularity becomes more crucial for the textile industry, the discussion will zoom in on why the textile industry needs to move towards more circular model, the opportunities/challenges around the implementation of these solutions and the way forward. It is moderated by John Mowbray, environmentalist and founder, Ecotextile News.

Panelists include:

Karla Magruder, Founder, Accelerating Circularity

Petri Alava, CEO, Infinited Fiber

Baptiste Carriere-Pradal, Chairperson, The Policy Hub

The series is available online at www.itma.com with a new panel discussion uploaded every Tuesday till 23 November. Click on this to view the first panel discussion on Advanced Materials.

The world’s largest textile and garment technology exhibition, ITMA will be held at Fiera Milano Rho, Milan, from 8 to 14 June 2023. It is expected to draw strong response. More details on stand space application can be found on the website. For participation enquiries, please email: application@itma.com.

The last ITMA exhibition, held in Barcelona in 2019, featured exhibits from the entire textile and garment making value-chain, including raw materials and fabrics. It drew a record-breaking participation of 1,717 exhibitors from 45 countries and visitorship of more than 105,000 from 136 countries.

Source: CEMATEX and ITMA Services