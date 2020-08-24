Shaw Industries Makes Forbes List Of Best Employers In Georgia: Ranks 24th In State

DALTON, Ga. — August 24, 2020 — Shaw Industries Group Inc. has been named to the Forbes Best-In-State Employer for Georgia 2020, ranking 24th and marking the second consecutive year the company has made the list.

“Our people are what makes Shaw an amazing place to work,” says Torrance Ford, vice president of talent management at Shaw Industries. “Each day, more than 20,000 individuals come together as a team to create and deliver world-class flooring solutions. Shaw creates a workplace experience where associates take care of each other, which leads to us creating a better future for our families, communities, and customers. We are honored to be recognized by Forbes again this year.”

Forbes and Statista selected America’s Best-in-State Employers based on an independent survey of approximately 80,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing at least 500 people in their U.S. operations. The surveys were administered using a series of online panels and provide a representative sample of the U.S. workforce. Direct and indirect employee recommendations were evaluated on a state level.

The study assessed each company according to Atmosphere & Development, Company Image, Working Conditions, Salaries & Wages, and Diversity.

Posted August 24, 2020

Source: Shaw Industries Group, Inc.