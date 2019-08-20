Durst Appoints Peter Jones To New Label Business Development Role

BRIXEN, Italy — August 19, 2019 — Durst, a manufacturer of advanced production technologies, has appointed Peter Jones to a newly-created role as labels business development manager for the UK and Ireland. Starting August 19, he will be working closely with the local sales, service, supply and logistics teams as well as Durst Group headquarters staff based in Brixen, Italy.

Peter’s new business role will cover the Durst RSC Tau UV inkjet portfolio and associated software offered by Durst Professional Services. They include Durst Workflow Label combined with the Durst SmartShop and integration packages.

Until joining Durst, Peter had spent 25 years in a variety of management roles for Esko, the last as global solutions manager for Danaher. “Having done a lot of research, I know that Durst’s product portfolio, customer service and support is second to none,” said Peter. “Durst is a family company and market leader with a first-class reputation in so many markets, which I hope to extend further in labels. I’m really excited. This was too good an opportunity to miss.”

Peter Bray, managing director of Durst UK and Ireland, which has more than 150 installations, said: “We welcome Peter to the Durst family. The creation of a new role within Durst UK & Ireland is part of a strategic push to grow business in the labels sector through our market-leading Tau systems, service and software. Peter’s considerable market knowledge will be a real asset to Durst, with labels continuing to be a really important target sector to further grow our business.”

Outside of work, Jones, who lives with his family at Stratford-upon-Avon, Warwickshire, will be continuing his masters degree in project management and his hobbies of flying and rugby. Peter holds a private pilot’s licence and, when time permits, coaches a ladies‘ rugby team near his home.

Posted August 20, 2019

Source: Durst