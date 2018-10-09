ANDRITZ Nexline Wetlace Running At Full Capacity At Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven Group, China

GRAZ, Austria — October 9, 2018 — The ANDRITZ neXline wetlace producing wipes at Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven Group in China has successfully achieved full capacity of 15,000 metric tons per year.

Andritz has delivered a complete neXline wetlace line to Dalian Ruiguang that integrates stock preparation, wet forming, hydroentanglement, and drying. Thanks to the flexibility of the line, the customer is able to produce the full range of wipes applications, including industrial composite wipes.

The highly flexible Andritz Wetlace™ technology, combining wet forming and hydroentanglement, is especially suited for the production of flushable wipes that are dispersible, 100-percent biodegradable, and without any chemical binders. This fulfills the highest environmental standards for the end products and enables production of certified nonwovens quality according to the latest EDANA/INDA guidelines for flushable wipes.

Successful performance by the Andritz neXline wetlace sets a new benchmark in Asia and underlines Andritz’s position as one of the global market leaders for the supply of complete nonwovens lines, key components, and services.

Dalian Ruiguang Nonwoven Group is one of the leading Chinese producers of nonwovens, supplying its products mainly to international customers. “The flushable wipes produced on the neXline wetlace line are excellent and fulfill the highest environmental standards. Our customers are more than satisfied,” said Gu Yuanming, president of Dalian Ruiguang.

Source: Andritz