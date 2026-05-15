U.S. Senator Graham Introduces Legislation That Supports South Carolina Textile Industry And Continues His Push to Buy American

WASHINGTON, D.C. — May 14, 2026 — U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) today introduced the Coast Guard Personnel Equipment Act, which would require all U.S. Coast Guard uniforms to be produced in the United States. Graham has long championed legislation that supports a secure and reliable domestic supply chain for the textile industry, and cracks down on foreign actors that try to exploit U.S. trade laws.

“For too long, America-last policies have led to an over-reliance on other nations for essentials, including military clothing, putting our national security in jeopardy. My legislation would end this practice by ensuring uniforms for all branches of the armed forces are made in the USA,” said Senator Graham. “I’m proud to stand with President Trump in support of American workers and consumers. A secure and reliable domestic supply chain for the textile industry not only impacts readiness but also our economy. The Coast Guard Personnel Equipment Act would greatly benefit South Carolina’s textile producers and workers, who have been gravely undercut by unfair trade practices for decades.”

“We sincerely thank Senator Graham for his leadership in extending the Berry Amendment’s domestic sourcing requirements to the U.S. Coast Guard. Under this important bill, the men and women of our United States Coast Guard will be guaranteed access to the same high quality, American-made uniforms and personal gear that are provided to all other members of our armed forces,” said National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO) President and CEO Kim Glas. “This is also an important step in strengthening our nation’s warm industrial base for the production of mission critical U.S.-made textiles, uniforms, and gear to meet our national security needs.”

In February, Graham encouraged President Trump to take executive action to ensure that all federal law enforcement uniforms are made in the United States, following reports that U.S. federal law enforcement uniforms are made in foreign countries. In March, President Trump signed an executive order to increase scrutiny on fake “Made in USA” claims, and this week echoed calls for federal agencies to buy American.

Background on Graham’s Coast Guard Personnel Equipment Act:

Under current law, all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces – except the U.S. Coast Guard – are barred from purchasing clothes, fabrics, fibers, yarns, and other materials that are produced overseas. Graham’s bill would extend this prohibition to include the Coast Guard, ensuring no branch of the U.S. Armed Forces relies on a foreign country for personal equipment.

This legislation also seeks to support America’s domestic textile industry. As a major contributor to the South Carolina economy, Graham has fought to protect the textile industry and its workers from unfair foreign competition.

The full text of the bill is available HERE.

Posted: May 15, 2026

Source: Communications Director — U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC)