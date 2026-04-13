Albany Engineered Composites Named One Of America’s Safest Companies

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — April 6, 2026 — Albany Engineered Composites® (AEC), a segment of Albany International Corp. announced today it has been named one of America’s Safest Companies by EHS Today, recognizing world-class environmental, health and safety (EHS) performance across U.S. industry.

“Safety at AEC is not a program — it’s a mindset embedded in how we design processes, train our teams and operate every day,” said Ashley Dobbs, vice president, integrated operations and transformation at Albany Engineered Composites. “Being recognized as one of America’s Safest Companies reflects the commitment of our employees across every site who take ownership of protecting one another while delivering the advanced composite technologies our customers depend on.”

AEC supports high-rate production of advanced composite structures for commercial and military aircraft, turbine engines, space systems, hypersonic weapons, missiles and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) platforms. Its selection reflects a safety culture built to scale alongside demanding aerospace production requirements.

The company also maintains ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 certifications, providing third-party validation of its integrated environmental, health and safety management systems. Together, these internationally recognized standards signal a mature approach to risk management, operational control and continuous improvement — critical enablers in aerospace manufacturing environments.

“This recognition reinforces safety and manufacturing excellence go hand in hand,” said Bryan Valdez, senior director of environmental, health and safety at Albany Engineered Composites. “AEC builds disciplined, repeatable systems protecting our people while enabling reliable delivery of complex composite hardware at production scale.”

Established in 2002, the America’s Safest Companies program honors more than 250 organizations nationwide, underscoring the selectivity of the award. Honorees demonstrate enterprise-wide leadership commitment to EHS, active employee engagement, innovative hazard prevention, comprehensive training, and injury and illness rates below industry averages.

Posted: April 13, 2026

Source: Albany Engineered Composites, Inc. (AEC) a segment of Albany International Corp.