Where Performance Becomes Product Strategy: Techtextil (Frankfurt) 2026 Puts Functional Apparel In The Spotlight

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany — MARCH 17, 2026 — The demand for high-performance textile solutions for the apparel industry increases – and with it the sector’s innovative strength.

Techtextil 2026 addresses these developments: The Performance Apparel Textiles area (Hall 9.0) presents around 130 exhibitors from 13 countries showcasing innovative materials for workwear, protective clothing, smart fashion, outdoor and sports.

Global key players such as Concordia Textiles, Getzner, Kermel, Klopman International and YKK Europe are among the participants. The live show “Performance Apparels on Stage” brings forward-looking wearables on stage and demonstrates textile innovations where they matter most: in action.

Whether protecting, cooling, regulating or measuring: functional textiles perform in extreme situations. For brands, this opens up innovative product concepts, higher value creation and new opportunities for differentiation in the market.

But which features are embedded in these wearables?

How can performance, comfort and sustainability be combined?

And where do textile solutions unlock new application potential for outdoor, smart fashion or personal protective equipment?

Techtextil reflects this dynamic – and offers with the growing segment Performance Apparel Textiles a global hub for decision-makers in sourcing, product development and design across the apparel industry. With the curated live show “Performance Apparels on Stage”, the leading trade fair translates material innovation into market-ready applications and presents smart wearables on stage several times a day.

An independent expert jury consisting of Hendrik Beier (Saxon Textile Research Institute), Judith Bosch (ETP), Nora Kühner (fashion.design.consulting) and Wolfgang Quednau (BTTA) selected the exhibits. Each outfit demonstrates a specific application – ranging from UV protection, heat and flame protection to circular materials, thermoregulation and integrated lighting technology.

Visitors can explore the exhibited products throughout the day in the dedicated area, build new connections and initiate ordering and cooperation discussions directly with suppliers of functional textiles. Techtextil thus brings together innovation, sourcing and business decision-making for the global apparel industry on one platform.

“Techtextil is the international leading trade fair for the industry. For anyone active in the market for technical textiles and functional apparel, it is an essential platform for orientation, innovation and networking. Particularly in the performance apparel segment, we see dynamic growth, as sustainability, functionality, comfort and fashion requirements increasingly converge,” says jury member Wolfgang Quednau (BTTA).

“What impressed me most about the submitted products was how consistently new functionalities are linked with a more holistic understanding of sustainability – taking into account aspects such as wearing comfort, durability, repairability and easy-care properties.”

Highly protective, thermoregulating, circular: Performance Apparels on Stage

The selected exhibits reflect the wide range of innovation in modern performance apparel textiles. BASF and Fulgar, for example, present loopamid, a GRS-certified polyamide made from textile waste for closed material cycles.

ECOlastic Workwear stands for recyclable, stretchable high-visibility fabrics with high shape stability and wash resistance. For extreme operating conditions, RWTH Aachen developed the Molotov Cocktail Protective Suit featuring a lightweight, breathable yarn structure.

Karl Mayer’s Warp Knitted UV Protection Jacket achieves SPF 50+ without chemical finishing, while the 3D-Knitted Illuminated Backpack integrates light fibres into a knit-to-shape structure produced with almost no waste.

For active heat management, Freeze Tech Alpha combines cooling print technology with temperature-regulating fibres and heat-reflective components. Royotec presents recycled multi-risk fabrics with certified performance. COOL.SKIN with Outlast ensures a stable microclimate through encapsulated phase-change materials, while PBI GOLD SHIELD introduces a lightweight, highly durable PBI aramid fabric for demanding industrial applications.

The right processing determines how functional textiles can fully realise their specific properties in practice. Complementing Techtextil, the adjacent Texprocess (Hall 8.0) serves as a platform for textile processing technologies and demonstrates how textile innovations can be efficiently transferred into production at scale – from automated processes to AI-supported manufacturing.

Posted: March 17, 2026

Source: Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH