The Netherlands Presents Its Leading Circular Textile Innovations To Europe At Techtextil

ZEIST, The Netherlands — February 26, 2026 — Europe aims to become fully circular by 2050. The Netherlands is at the forefront of circular textiles and digital innovation, and will therefore present its first national pavilion and programme at Techtextil, taking place 21–24 April in Frankfurt. The delegation brings together pioneering Dutch textile innovators alongside industry association Modint, Circular Textile Days, and the Circular Textile Action Plan (a program of CLICKNL – https://www.clicknl.nl/ ).

Mission theme: NL Circular Textile Solutions, Ready for Europe. Goal: accelerate scaling.

A strategic economic transition

The Dutch textile, clothing, leather and footwear industry (TCLF) represents approximately €24 billion, or about 2.4% of national income. The transition toward a circular and digitally driven sector is therefore not only an environmental necessity, but also a strategic contribution to the Netherlands’ future earning capacity, which policymakers describe as its maatschappelijk verdienvermogen (societal earning capacity).

With several global frontrunners active in the field, significant opportunities arise both through international trade and through scaling Dutch innovations abroad.

For example, scale-up SaXcell has developed fibre-to-fibre recycling technology that turns discarded cotton into new raw material. Lamoral Coatings introduces PFAS-free performance finishes that retain their functionality even after repeated washing. In the field of digitalisation, tex.tracer replaces manual tracking with an automated, data-driven platform that guarantees real-time traceability of garments. These companies will be present at the national pavilion.

The ambition is that visitors leave Techtextil with a clear association: for circular textiles and digital innovation, you go to the Netherlands.

The pavilion marks the first visible public-private collaboration investing in the European positioning of the Dutch textile sector around circularity and digitalisation. Techtextil, focused on technical textiles, non-wovens and innovation, provides the ideal international meeting place. According to organiser Messe Frankfurt, the fair expects over 1,500 exhibitors and approximately 37,000 visitors from more than 100 countries.

The ultimate goal is faster scaling of circular business models and technologies. Companies working toward this transition encounter several barriers, including regulatory uncertainty around topics such as mandatory recycled content. Yet a number of Dutch entrepreneurs are already successfully commercialising their technologies regardless of how regulation evolves, demonstrating both resilience and market readiness.

From waste stream to resource

Several participants illustrate how circularity is moving from concept to industrial reality.

Vodde collects millions of kilograms of discarded textiles from businesses, consumers and governments and transforms them into high-quality socks and yarns used in retail, fashion and public procurement. Designer Eva de Laat developed Materialliance, a digital material-intelligence platform that helps designers and product developers make technically feasible choices in yarns, constructions and supply chain partners. Arly enhances textile performance through lamination processes that improve waterproofing, insulation, flame resistance and shape retention, supported by an extensive library of recycled and recyclable materials.

Additional participants further demonstrate the breadth of the Dutch ecosystem. EeCoff has developed a patented recycled polyester fabric in which carbonised coffee grounds are used as a colour pigment, while bAwear enables brands to measure and compare the environmental footprint of textile production. EE Labels introduces woven QR codes that remain scannable until the end of a product’s life, supporting transparency and traceability. Permess focuses on fabrics made from post-consumer recycled materials, and Hollanders Printing Solutions enables precisely measured sample production, helping companies avoid overproduction and textile waste.

Together, these companies aim to position the Netherlands as a European hub for circular textile technology and innovation.

The opportunity is here

Pieter van Kessel, co-founder of Circular Textile Days and owner of De Novo Fabrics:

“It is important to position the Netherlands as an innovative circular textile brand. With a curated pavilion and programme, participants gain visibility while strengthening each other through collaboration.”

Nanette Hogervorst, innovation director at Modint:

“As an industry association we stand behind entrepreneurs who dare to operate against the linear economy. Together they are ready to scale impact. The opportunities exist, and support from the government through the Circular Textile Action Plan and CreativeNL enables this pavilion.”

Jaap Zandbergen, one of the coordinators of the Actieplan Circulair Textiel:

“At Techtextil you achieve in a few days what normally takes months. It is the European meeting point for the entire value chain, brands, suppliers, machine builders, recyclers and traceability providers, exactly where scaling happens.”

Posted: March 2, 2026

Source CreativeNL