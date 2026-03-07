Textiles Recycling Expo USA Announces Conference Agenda

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — March 4, 2026 — The conference agenda has been officially announced for Textiles Recycling Expo USA, taking place April 29–30, 2026 at the Charlotte Convention Center. As North America’s first dedicated exhibition and conference focused exclusively on textile recycling, the 2026 edition will deliver a comprehensive two-day program focused on turning circular ambition into scalable action. The event is free to attend for all attendees.

Created in collaboration with Structural Partner Accelerating Circularity, the agenda has been carefully developed to address the most pressing challenges and opportunities across the U.S. textile recovery and recycling landscape.

Goodwill Industries International joins as Impact Partner and sponsor of the Conference Theater – helping drive meaningful change across the industry.

Key themes for 2026 include:

Policy, Regulation & Governance

Collection, Sorting & Infrastructure at Scale

Technology, Innovation & Textile-to-Textile Recycling

Collaboration Across the Value Chain

The speaker lineup features influential voices from across the value chain, including leaders from:

Eileen Fisher,

Lululemon,

Debrand,

Samsara Eco,

Accelerating Circularity,

Textile Exchange,

FABSCRAP,

Goodwill Industries International,

ReJu,

SMART,

Fashion Takes Action,

American Circular Textiles,

the Ellen MacArthur Foundation,

California Product Stewardship Council,

WM,

National Stewardship Action Council,

Matoha,

and many more …

The conference program is complemented by a focused exhibition floor featuring over 75 exhibitors showcasing advanced recycling technologies, sorting systems, machinery, material innovations, and circular service solutions.

Registration for Textiles Recycling Expo USA is free and open to industry professionals across textiles, recycling, sustainability, manufacturing, retail, and policy sectors.

Visit: https://events.amiplastics.com/textiles-recycling-expo-usa

Posted: March 7, 2026

Source: Applied Market Information Ltd (AMI)