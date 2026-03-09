Techtextil And Texprocess Forums Strengthen The Global Textile Industry With A Future-Oriented Program

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany — March 9, 2026 — From AI-supported production optimization and digital manufacturing solutions to circular technologies and bio-based high-performance materials: the Techtextil and Texprocess forums provide answers to the key challenges of the global textile industry with a curated content programme. As hubs for innovation and knowledge, they enhance competitiveness and offer orientation in changing markets. From 21 to 24 April 2026, Frankfurt is once again the global meeting point for thought leaders from industry, research and business.

Geopolitical upheavals, digital transformation driven by AI and regulatory requirements reshape global markets and value chains. The Techtextil and Texprocess forums address these dynamics and bring forward-looking strategies to the stage.

An international programme committee curated both forums and selected contributions with a high degree of innovation, practical relevance and strategic significance. The diverse programme bridges the gap between innovation and practical application and fosters exchange with leading experts on current developments and best practices. “Future viability does not emerge in isolation. It requires strong partnerships, global networks and open dialogue about new technologies, strategies and business models. The Techtextil and Texprocess forums bring together this expertise, provide orientation and connect relevant stakeholders across industries to actively shape the future of the textile industry,” says Sabine Scharrer, Director Brand Management Technical Textiles & Textile Processing.

Techtextil Forum: textile expertise between AI and bio-based materials

Whether construction, mobility, aerospace or apparel: technical textiles drive numerous industries forward. Over four trade fair days, the Techtextil Forum (Hall 9.1) highlights key fields of innovation – from smart textiles and high-performance materials to circular recycling solutions.

For example, Michael Lau (Terrot) demonstrates in his expert presentation how AI-supported early defect detection in circular knitting increases efficiency and stabilises production processes. Huang Le Xuan (TU Dresden) illustrates the potential of integrated textile sensor systems for the structural monitoring of technical membranes. Rahel Heesemann (ITA RWTH Aachen) presents bio-based alternatives to PFAS-containing coatings, and Augusta Silva (CITEVE) shows how residues from bio-based printing pastes can be fully transformed into new resources. Jörg Schreiber (Dienes) highlights in his lecture the potential of wet spinning as a key technology for regenerated fibres and closed material cycles.

Texprocess Forum: concentrated processing expertise for the industry

How can textile processing operations be made more efficient, more digital and more sustainable? And what potential do AI-supported systems and new design tools offer? The Texprocess Forum (Hall 8.0) brings together future topics in textile processing. The focus is on integrated process chains, digital integration, automation as well as intelligent and sustainable production solutions.

The Texprocess Forum provides a basis for investment decisions in future-viable strategies – and offers opportunities for exchange with leading industry partners and associations. Angelika Menther (Style3D/Assyst), for example, demonstrates how product development can be fully mapped digitally using a 3D- and AI-based end-to-end approach. Automation as a key to competitiveness is addressed by, among others, Michael Mayr (Silana GmbH) and Michael Müller (Robotextile GmbH). Their solutions for automated sewing and the use of robotics increase productivity, quality and scalability.

Elena Arkhipova (Optitex) shows how integrated systems break down data silos with a presentation on the seamless connection of design, pattern development and production. Marina Linning (Dürkopp Adler) complements this with a lecture on standardised UI solutions that simplify complex production processes and increase efficiency in modern garment manufacturing.

With the Econogy Talks and guided Econogy Tours, both forums also offer targeted knowledge formats on resource-conserving strategies, innovative technologies, efficient production approaches and sustainable material concepts. The entire content programme can be found online in the event calendar.

Posted: March 9, 2026

Source: Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH