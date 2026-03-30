Register Today To Attend The AATCC Spring Committee Meetings

DURHAM, N.C. — March 27, 2026 — AATCC welcomes all professionals from the textile industry to take part in shaping the future by registering for upcoming AATCC committee meetings. These volunteer-driven groups develop test methods, measurement tools, standards, and educational materials that support quality, safety, sustainability, and innovation throughout global textile supply chains.

AATCC offers opportunities for students, seasoned professionals, and everyone in between to contribute These opportunities include open committee meetings, technical resources, networking events, and more. Participation is free and open to anyone eager to learn or to help drive progress. By getting involved with AATCC’s wide range of committees, volunteers play an active role in guiding the thoughtful, informed, and sustainable evolution of the textile industry worldwide.

Remote Update

The Association is announcing an important update regarding the format of all committee meetings. After extensive review and thoughtful discussion, the Board has voted to transition all committee meetings from in‑person gatherings to a fully remote format. This change reflects our commitment to accessibility, efficiency, and broader participation across the organization, ensuring that every member has a fair opportunity to engage in committee work.

Members shared valuable feedback about challenges with the previous structure. Members were unable to attend all the meetings they were interested in because some met at the same time, creating unavoidable scheduling conflicts. By moving to a remote format, we can offer more flexible scheduling options and reduce the burden of travel, ultimately supporting greater member participation.

We believe this shift will strengthen collaboration, enrich discussions, and foster a more inclusive and globally connected association.

Administrative Committee Meetings

AATCC members determine the direction of the Association by attending virtual Administrative Committee Meetings to learn or lead new projects for conferences, membership, education, and more. There is no fee to attend, and your input is welcome. With meetings concerning anywhere from education to publication, we are sure you will have a place to learn and contribute to our mission of connecting the global textile community to empower an innovative, informed, and sustainable future!

Research Committee Meetings

Join AATCC members and other industry stakeholders to help develop and revise standards and testing materials used around the world. This year AATCC is hosting the Research Committee Meetings Remotely via Microsoft Teams.

Meetings are open to all—no membership or fee required. If you’re looking for leadership experience, an opportunity to boost your reputation as an expert in your field, or a way to give back to the industry, this is your chance! A complete schedule of meetings and events is posted online. Please keep in mind that links to meetings are only available to those who have registered.

Advance registration is appreciated to facilitate planning.

Get Involved

AATCC committee meetings are working meetings. They are also an opportunity to meet people from across industry and around the world. Whether the discussion focuses on defining sustainability or choosing the location for an upcoming conference, there is always something new to learn and room to share.

Committee Leadership

AATCC invites new leaders to get involved in our process of creating and innovating new and existing standards. The leadership call is for Chairs and Secretaries alike, and we would love to communicate with anyone interested!

If interested, or to share nominations, please email standardsmatter@aatcc.org. Please understand that nominations do not guarantee an individual will be placed into a position, but it is a starting point for us to seek eligible and available volunteers.

Chair opportunities available:

RA33 Colorfastness to Atmospheric Contaminant Test Methods Committee

RA42 Dimensional Change Test Methods

RA88 Home Laundering Technology

RA61 Appearance Retention Test Methods Committee

RA106 UV Protective Textiles Test Methods

RA111 Electronically Integrated Textiles

Chair Duties

Support Bi-Annual Research Committee meeting’s Planning Process

Run Bi-Annual Research Committee meetings

Ensure the Work of Committee gets completed in a timely manner

Remind committee members to vote on every ballot.

Review the standards requiring revision/reaffirmation that are due in the current and next year.

Ensure continuity of Committee Leaderships

Secretary Duties

Take notes during the meetings

Complete the TCR Report and Minutes and submit to the Chair for approval and distribution by all required timelines

Assist the Chair in tracking committee projects

With prior agreement, the secretary may run the meeting if the Chair is unable to attend.

Posted: March 30, 2026

Source The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC)