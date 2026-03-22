Live Comfortably Renews Long Term License Agreement With Serta

BOCA RATON, FL — MARCH 18, 2026 — Live Comfortably, North America’s leading utility bedding manufacturer, has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Serta Simmons Bedding for a seven-year term, marking an exciting new chapter for both companies.

Through this partnership, Live Comfortably will hold the exclusive rights to develop and distribute Serta-branded bedding products across the United States and Canada, spanning all retail channels including Club, Mass, Department Stores, Off-Price, Ecommerce Pure Play, Home Improvement, and Specialty.

The license covers a wide range of key categories including Bed and Body Pillows (synthetic, natural fill, and fiber blends), Mattress Pads, Mattress and Pillow Protectors, Comforters (synthetic and natural fill, Sheets (utility and fashion) and Blankets (utility and fashion).

“Live Comfortably is a natural partner for us,” explained Tim Oakhill, Chief Marketing Officer of Serta Simmons Bedding. “Their utility bedding production capacity and brand marketing expertise are unparalleled. They are the only North American manufacturer with the ability to service multiple high volume retail accounts at once. So, they are unique in their ability to help us achieve the scale we expect to achieve with the Serta brand.”

“We are thrilled with the deepening of our partnership,” said Brian Cassady, CEO of Live Comfortably. “Having the Serta license through 2032 will allow us to make long-term decisions and investments in the brand to help drive Serta’s market share across our retail base.”

Alignment between Live Comfortably and Serta’s marketing philosophies is another key aspect of the deal.

“For more than a decade, we have been the utility bedding industry’s leading supplier of licensed brands,” said Amy Price, Chief Commercial Officer of Live Comfortably. “Our organization is built on a strong foundation of brand stewardship, making us uniquely positioned to represent exceptional brand partners. Serta is an iconic name in the category, with outstanding brand recognition and a highly positive consumer perception. Our market research confirms that Serta aligns seamlessly with the needs and preferences of the largest consumer segments we serve.”

The two companies know each other well. Live Comfortably has been a Serta licensee in the same categories since 2020. To date, Live Comfortably has sold over a billion dollars of Serta products at retail.

Posted: March 22, 2026

Source: Serta Simmons Bedding (SSB)