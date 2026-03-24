Countdown To Textiles Recycling Expo USA 2026: Industry Leaders, Innovation And Networking

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — March 24, 2026 — With just over five weeks remaining, anticipation is building for Textiles Recycling Expo USA, taking place April 29–30, 2026 at the Charlotte Convention Center.

As North America’s first dedicated exhibition and conference focused exclusively on textile recycling, the event is set to bring together the full value chain at a pivotal moment for the industry. Registration is free, and available for attendees here.

Now entering its final countdown phase, the Expo has confirmed over 85 exhibitors, showcasing a wide range of solutions across sorting, shredding, mechanical and chemical recycling, and advanced material processing. Confirmed exhibitors include: Valvan, PICVISA, SSI Shredding, Looptworks, Gneuss, Recover, Supercircle, Matoha, Margasa, Texpin Makine, Unifi, Allertex of America, Senseneo Inc., Upcycle Fiber, Cycla LLC, Konica Minolta, Reju, Debrand, Pierret, Circ, Syre, Valerius, Antex, Bank & Vogue, and many more.

The conference program is now live, featuring a strong line-up of speakers from leading global brands and organisations. Attendees can expect insights from representatives of New Balance, lululemon, Eileen Fisher, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, WM, Goodwill Industries International, The Footwear Collective, Matoha, Unifi, Textile Exchange, University of Delaware, Reju, Samsara Eco, National Safety Apparel, Filogic and many more. Covering critical topics including policy, infrastructure, innovation, scalable circular solutions, key themes of 2026 include:

Policy, Regulation & Governance

Collection, Sorting & Infrastructure at Scale

Technology, Innovation & Textile-to-Textile Recycling

Collaboration Across the Value Chain

Across two days, the event will provide a unique platform for industry professionals to explore the latest technologies, engage in high-level discussions, and build meaningful connections across textiles, recycling, sustainability, manufacturing, retail, and policy sectors.

As momentum continues to build, industry professionals are encouraged to secure their place and be part of the conversation shaping the future of textile recycling in North America.

Registration is free and now open.

To register and find out more, visit: www.textilesrecyclingexpo.com/usa

Posted: March 24, 2026

Source: Applied Market Information Ltd (AMI)