Sunbrella® Brings An Immersive Lounge To The 2026 Miami International Boat Show

BURLINGTON, N.C. — February 5, 2026 — Sunbrella®, the industry leader in performance fabrics, will host the Sunbrella Sun Deck in Pride Park at the 2026 Discover Boating® Miami International Boat Show®, taking place February 11-15.

Designed as a sun-soaked retreat, the Sunbrella Sun Deck will blend comfort, durability, and elevated design, creating an inviting, playful setting for relaxation, connection, and fun. The activation will offer marine professionals, designers, manufacturers, and boating enthusiasts an immersive look at how Sunbrella’s specialty fabrics, including the newly expanded Horizon® Marine Vinyl Collection, perform across marine and outdoor environments without compromising aesthetics.

At the center of the space, guests can unwind with premium seating from Tuuci, a leading manufacturer that partners with Sunbrella. The lounge will highlight the worry-free comfort Sunbrella brings to marine, residential and commercial settings, demonstrating how its performance fabrics deliver durability without sacrificing design.

Sunbrella Sun Deck programming will include:

Ice cream (served daily from 2–5 p.m.) and live demonstrations of Sunbrella Cleaning Products that prove how easy it is to tackle spills and everyday messes

Product displays with the latest launches, including Horizon® Marine Vinyl and Sunbrella Signature Indoor/Outdoor Throws

Games like cornhole and comfortable lounge seating that create an inviting environment for relaxed connection and conversation

“The Sunbrella Sun Deck invites visitors to experience the world of Sunbrella,” says Suzie Roberts, Vice President, Global Sunbrella Business. “Sunbrella fabrics are built to foster comfort and connection in the most demanding environments, and the Sun Deck gives people a chance to discover that confidence firsthand.”

Attendees are invited to visit Sunbrella in Pride Park (Booth PPB1) throughout the show from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. to experience the Sunbrella Sun Deck and learn more about the brand’s performance and latest offerings.

Posted: February 22, 2026

Source: Sunbrella