General Atomics And Oak Ridge National Laboratory To Advance US Manufacturing Expansion Of Extreme Environment Materials In New Agreement

SAN DIEGO— February 19, 2026 — General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS) and the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) have established a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance innovation in industrial manufacturing of advanced ceramic matrix composites for extreme environments.

These critical materials help safeguard national security, boost economic competitiveness, and power future breakthroughs across aerospace, defense, energy, and other critical industry sectors that depend on products that can withstand extreme temperatures, radiation, corrosion, and intense mechanical stress.

Under the MOU, GA-EMS will examine its advanced manufacturing processes for ceramic precursors, fibers and composites using resources from the DOE’s Manufacturing Demonstration Facility (MDF) at ORNL. MDF supports federal programs and serves as an open-access resource to advance U.S. industry. Potential projects will demonstrate ways to improve energy utilization, process efficiency and manufacturing throughput to ensure a steady supply of extreme environment materials for industrial markets and federal agencies.

“The agreement creates a powerful partnership that will accelerate innovation, strengthen critical supply chains, and deliver advanced materials essential for national and energy security. The initiative complements our growing advanced materials and technology capabilities and launch of MAITrX, our Materials Acceleration, Innovation and Transition Exchange, developed to drive customized advanced materials technologies to commercial implementation. By maturing MAITrX capabilities, built on more than 60 years of nuclear expertise, with ORNL’s expertise, we are proactively positioning ourselves to tackle critical material challenges that support the safety and security of the U.S.,” Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS said.

GA-EMS will lead the development of scalable, efficient manufacturing techniques for extreme environment materials including precursors, fibers, composites and coatings utilized in carbon/carbon (C/C), carbon/silicon carbide (C/SiC), and SiC/SiC composite systems. The company will collaborate with ORNL to streamline production and apply these materials to advanced nuclear power, hypersonic thermal protection systems and fusion energy demonstrators. The collaboration will marry innovative GA-EMS and established MDF processes that reduce production time and enhance productivity through improved resin formulations, advanced preforming, in- situ monitoring, and advanced thermal processing.

The MOU will enable ORNL to contribute to current and future applications for collaboration with an industry partner committed to securing our nation’s energy security through implementation of advanced manufacturing technologies.

“Our focus will explore greater manufacturing efficiencies and accelerate the development of extreme environment material technologies to ensure secure, affordable, and reliable solutions to fuel the nation’s economic growth and energy independence,” Robert Wagner, associate laboratory director for the Energy Science and Technology Directorate at ORNL said.

Posted: February 27, 2026

Source: General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems (GA-EMS)