Techtextil North America Now Accepting Submissions For The 2026 Innovation Awards

ATLANTA, GA. — January 12, 2026 — Exhibitors at Techtextil North America 2026 are invited to submit their latest innovations for the Innovation Awards, which recognize advancements in materials, technologies, products, and applications across the technical textiles and nonwovens industry.

The next edition of Techtextil North America will take place August 4–6, 2026, at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, North Carolina. The program honors exceptional performance and forward-thinking solutions shaping the future of the industry.

Categories include:

New Concept

New Material

New Application

New Product

New Chemicals & Dyes

New Recycled Materials & Recycling Technologies

New Production Technology, Digitalization & AI Solutions

“We look forward to celebrating the exhibitors whose advancements are elevating performance and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible across the technical textiles and nonwovens community,” said Kristy Meade, Vice President of Technical Textiles & Technology Shows for Messe Frankfurt, Inc.

Submissions will be reviewed by a jury of industry experts, with award recipients announced onsite during the 2026 event.

For more information and to submit your application, visit:

https://techtextil-north-america.us.messefrankfurt.com/us/en/themesandevents/innovationawards.html

For more information about Techtextil North America, including exhibitor and attendee details, visit:

https://techtextil-north-america.us.messefrankfurt.com/us/en.html

Posted: January 12, 2026

Source: Messe Frankfurt Inc.