Looptworks Achieves Global Recycling Standard (GRS) Certification

GRESHAM, Oregon — January 13, 2026 — Looptworks, a Certified B Corporation and leader in textile-to-textile recycling, announced today that it has received Global Recycling Standard (GRS) certification, effective December 12, 2025. The Global Recycling Standard is governed by Textile Exchange, the international nonprofit that develops and manages leading standards for sustainable materials in the global textile industry.

GRS is a voluntary, internationally recognized, full-product standard that verifies recycled content while also tracking materials through every stage of the supply chain. The certification includes requirements for chain of custody, environmental management, social responsibility, and chemical use, providing transparency and credibility from reclaimed feedstock to finished recycled fiber.

“GRS certification is an important milestone for Looptworks and for the customers who rely on us,” said Scott Hamlin, co-founder and CEO. “It confirms that our recycling system meets globally recognized standards for traceability and responsible processing, and it gives brands confidence that the recycled fibers they source from us can support credible, verified recycled claims.”

Looptworks operates the first and only fully circular textile recycling system in the United States, capable of processing multiple textile materials into a range of finished recycled fiber products. The company’s state-of-the-art facility is fully operational. It features proprietary technology that transforms pre- and post-consumer textiles into high-quality recycled fibers suitable for reintegration into the textile supply chain.

By combining advanced recycling infrastructure with third-party certification, Looptworks enables brands, manufacturers, and organizations to reduce reliance on virgin materials and advance circular supply chains with confidence. True to its mission, Looptworks’ process starts where others end—recovering value from textiles that would otherwise be discarded.

Posted: January 19, 2026

Source: Looptworks