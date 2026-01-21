Announcing The 101st Edition Of The AATCC Manual Of International Test Methods And Procedures

DURHAM, N.C.— January 21, 2026 — The 2026 Volume 101 marks a new Era following the Century Edition of the AATCC Manual of International Test Methods and Procedures and will be available starting January 1, 2026. Containing three new standards and twenty-eight revised standards, the latest Manual provides industry professionals with the most up-to-date textile testing procedures and methods available.

To enable textile industry personnel to stay on pace with the newest technologies and achieve excellence in testing and quality control, AATCC makes accessing the 2026 Manual quick and convenient through multiple purchase formats. Interested buyers can acquire the new edition Manual in hardback binding or as a downloadable PDF.

Individual test method standards can also be purchased. All items are available via the AATCC Online Store as a PDF.

To support IT security protocols that discourage the use of USB devices as potential intrusion points or risks to company’s networks, AATCC has discontinued the USB version of the Manual and instead offers a PDF download of the Manual. AATCC recommends companies and testing laboratories switch to the 2026 Manual when it is released as either a hardback or PDF to stay aligned with the most current methods available.

New Standards

Three new standards were developed, two are test methods TM217 and TM218, and the other is Monograph M15. Each standard addresses urgent industry needs.

AATCC TM217-2025, Test Method for Liquid Moisture Management: Vertical and Horizontal Wicking—Image Analysis. New-Developed by AATCC Committee RA114 Moisture Management Test Methods.

This method was developed to test Vertical wicking in addition to Horizontal, to ascertain a lifelike representation of moisture management of a garment as worn.

AATCC TM218-2025, Test Method for Determination of Tactile Sensations of Textiles: Instrumental-Multi-Module. New-Developed by AATCC Committee RA89 Hand Evaluation Test Methods.

This method has been developed to provide an instrumental procedure to quantify the sensations when touching a fabric. Studies have shown that within test groups, the results from the instrument can be used to calculate results for hand feel.

AATCC M15-2025, Guidance on the Selection and Use of Multifiber Fabric. Developed by AATCC Committee RA59 Fibrous Test Materials.

This Monograph was created to provide guidance on proper use of multifiber strips to complement test methods that require their use.

Revised Standards

AATCC TM17-2025, Test Method for Wetting Agents. Revised in 2025 to align with the style guidelines.

AATCC TM20A-2025, Test Method for Fiber Analysis: Quantitative. Revised in 2025 to update Figure 2.

AATCC TM22 – 2024, Test Method for Water Repellency: Spray. Revised in 2024 to replace “tap” with “strike” when referring to the action on the hoop.

AATCC TM43-2025, Test Method for Wetting Agents: Evaluation of Rewetting Agents. Revised in 2025 to align with the style guidelines.

AATCC TM79-2025, Test Method for Absorbency of Textiles. Revised in 2025 to align with the style guidelines.

AATCC TM89-2025, Test Method for Mercerization in Cotton. Revised in 2025 to remove henolphthalein and replace with pH meter and to align safety.

AATCC TM104-2025, Colorfastness to Water Spotting. Revised in 2025 to align with the style guidelines.

AATCC TM106-2025, Test Method for Colorfastness to Water: Sea. Revised in 2025 to align with the style guidelines.

AATCC TM129-2025, Test Method for Colorfastness to Ozone in the Atmosphere under High Humidities. Revised in 2025 to Align to style guide and the available standard of fade and standard of control fabric

AATCC TM130-2025, Test Method for Soil Release. Revised in 2025 to align with the style guidelines.

AATCC TM135-2025, Test Method for Dimensional Changes of Fabrics after Home Laundering. Revised in 2025 to align with the style guidelines, remove laundry tables, and direct readers to LP1.

AATCC TM150-2025, Test Method for Dimensional Changes of Garments after Home Laundering. Revised in 2025 to align with the style guidelines, remove laundry tables, and direct readers to LP1.

AATCC TM169-2025, Test Method for Weather Resistance of Textiles: Xenon Lamp Exposure. Revised in 2025 to align with the style guidelines and correct black panel temperature requirement in dark step of Option 2.

AATCC TM179-2025, Test Method for Skew change in Fabrics After Home Laundering. Revised in 2025 to align with the style guidelines, remove laundry tables, and direct readers to LP1.

AATCC TM189-2024e, Test Method for Fluorine Content of Carpet Fibers. Editorially revised 2025 to align the Safety section to the AATCC M12 style guidelines.

AATCC TM204-2025, Test Method for Water Vapor Transmission of Textiles. Revised in 2025 to align with the style guidelines.

AATCC TM207-2025, Test Method for Seam Twist in Garments Before and After Home Laundering. Revised in 2025 to align with the style guidelines, remove laundry tables, and direct readers to LP1.

AATCC TM210-2025, Test Method for Electrical Resistance Before and After Various Exposure Conditions. Revised in 2025 to align with the style guide and adjust structure of the standard to reflect industry practices.

AATCC EP1-2025, Gray Scale for Color Change. Revised in 2025 to align to the style guide, add updated CMC Values, and add the available standard of fade and standard of control fabric.

AATCC EP2-2025, Gray Scale for Staining. Revised in 2025 to align to the style guide, add updated CMC Values, and add the available standard of fade and standard of control fabric.

AATCC EP5-2025, Fabric Hand. Revised in 2025 to align to the style guide by editing history, and adding necessary sections.

AATCC EP9-2025, Visual Assessment of Color Difference of Textiles. Revised in 2025 to align to the style guide by updating CMC values and the available standard of fade and control fabric.

AATCC M9-2025, A Summary of ASTM Methods for Interlaboratory Testing. Revised in 2025 to change the title.

AATCC M11-205, Glossary of AATCC Standard Terminology. Revised in 2025 to add new terminology.

Editorially Revised Standards

AATCC TM192-2023e, Test Method for Weather Resistance of Textiles: Sunshine-Arc Lamp Exposure With and Without Wetting. Editorially revised in 2025 fix a typo in History section.

AATCC TM205-2025, Test Method for Carpet: Liquid Penetration by Spoilage. Editorially revised in 2025 to update history section location and improve descriptions.

AATCC LP6-2024e, Laboratory Procedure for Preparation of Appearance Evaluation Area. Editorially Revised in 2025 to add note regarding T12 lamps.

AATCC M13-2024e, Rules of Procedure for AATCC Test Method and Technology committees. Revised editorially in 2025 to clarify TCR assignments.

Withdrawn

AATCC TM101-2019, Test Method for Colorfastness to Bleaching with Hydrogen Peroxide. Withdrawn.

Posted: January 21, 2026

Source: The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC)