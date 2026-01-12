ACIMIT: Italian Textile Machinery — The Upcoming Colombiatex 2026 Speaks Italian

MILAN — January 12, 2026 — Numerous Italian textile machinery companies will be attending the upcoming Colombiatex, the premier trade fair for the Colombian textile supply chain, held in Medellin from January 27 to 29, 2026. This year’s edition further confirms the strong bond between local textile manufacturers and Italian technology providers.

Despite a contraction in demand from the Colombian textile sector during 2024, the South American country remains one of the region’s key markets for textile machinery manufacturers. The most recent data indicates a sharp trend reversal: in the first half of 2025, Italian sales in Colombia reached 6 million euros, marking a +48% growth compared to the same period of the previous year. Should this growth rate remain steady, the value of Italian exports could approach the record levels seen in 2022 (18 million euros).

“The Colombian textile and clothing industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, supported by a technological upgrading in which Italian machinery has often played a leading role,” comments Marco Salvadè, President of ACIMIT. “For many of our companies, Colombiatex remains an essential event on the international trade fair calendar to strengthen the partnership with Colombian textile firms.”

Following many past editions, ICE – Italian Trade Agency, in collaboration with ACIMIT (the Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers), will once again organize a national Italian Pavilion in the Pabellon Amarillo for 2026. A total of 22 Italian companies will be present within the pavilion: Ugolini Srl, Lonati Spa, Plm Impianti Srl, 3G Dosing Automation Srl, Santoni Spa, Laip Srl, Salvadè Srl, Cubotex Srl, BTSR International Spa, Reggiani Macchine Spa, Monti-Mac Srl, Ratti Luino Srl, Tonello Srl, Itema Spa, Noseda Srl, Kairos Engineering Srl, MCS Officina Meccanica Spa, LGL Electronics Spa, Waternext Spa, Lafer Spa, Fadis Spa, FICIT Srl.

The strength of Italian participation is reaffirmed by all the ACIMIT member companies that will exhibit in individual stands or through their local agents, including: Brazzoli Srl, Color Service Srl, Martex Srl, Monti Antonio Spa, Morgan Tecnica Spa.

Posted: January 12, 2026

Source: The Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers (ACIMIT)