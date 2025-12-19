Stäubli To Merge U.S. Operations Into One Legal Entity

DUNCAN, S.C. — December 16, 2025 — Stäubli, a global supplier of industrial and mechatronic solutions, announced today that it will merge Stäubli Electrical Connectors in Windsor, California, and Stäubli Corporation in Duncan, South Carolina, into one legal entity named Stäubli Corporation, effective January 1, 2026. The move strengthens Stäubli’s presence in North America, brings clarity, and supports growth in one of its key focus regions.

The consolidation brings together two major U.S. operations under a single structure, enabling Stäubli to streamline processes and expand capabilities. In North America, Stäubli currently employs 350 people across five legal entities, offering engineering, manufacturing, assembly, customer support, service, sales, and training.

For the Windsor site, the merger creates an opportunity to evolve from a dedicated Electrical Connectors location into a multi-division site, including Fluid Connectors, Robotics and Textile. This expansion will provide a stronger presence on the West Coast and improve service for customers in the region.

“Our goal is to accelerate growth and strengthen our business in North America, spanning all Stäubli divisions,” said Gerald Vogt, group CEO of Stäubli. “By bringing Electrical Connectors, Fluid Connectors, Robotics and Textile together under one integrated organization, we can serve our customers more effectively and foster innovation across every area of expertise.”

François Masbou, Managing Director for North America, added: “Combining these operations under one legal entity allows us to leverage resources and expertise across divisions. It positions us to deliver more value and support to our customers in the U.S. and beyond.”

Stäubli Electrical Connectors originally joined the Stäubli group through the acquisition of Multi-Contact in 2002 and has since developed into a major pillar for the company. This merger marks a strategic step in consolidating operations under one organization in the U.S, with its main location in Duncan, South Carolina, a factory and R&D center in Windsor, California, complemented by offices in Querétaro, Mexico, and Novi, Michigan.

Posted: December 19, 2025

Source: Stäubli Group