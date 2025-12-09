Future Materials Group Act As Exclusive Sell-Side M&A Advisor To SHD Composites In Sale To Cambium

CAMBRIDGE, UK — December 3, 2025 — Future Materials Group (FMG) is pleased to announce that it acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to SHD Composites, a leading global manufacturer of advanced composite materials, on its sale to Cambium.

The combination brings together SHD’s established expertise in advanced composite materials with Cambium’s high-performance materials business.

Managing Director Steve Doughty comments: “This is a major step forward for SHD. Combining with Cambium allows us to build on our existing strength and enhance our technical offering while remaining fully committed to the quality and service our customers expect.”

FMG exclusively advised SHD Composites throughout the entire transaction process, supporting SHD from inception to completion. Helen Doughty, Managing Director at SHD Composites said the following: “FMG’s strategic guidance, market insight and unwavering support made them an exceptional advisor to SHD throughout this transaction.”

Managing Director and transaction lead David Schofield commented “FMG is proud to have supported SHD in delivering a transaction that secures the next stage of its evolution and long-term growth.”

The completion of this transaction underscores FMG’s reputation as a trusted M&A advisor within the global advanced materials industry. FMG’s deep industry insight, international reach and hands-on approach continue to help clients realise strategic value and secure partnerships that support their next stage of development.

Posted: December 9, 2025

Source: Future Materials Group (FMG)