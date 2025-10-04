Techtextil And Texprocess Innovation Awards: Submit Ideas Now And increase international visibility

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany — October 1, 2025 — The countdown for submissions has begun. Until 15 December 2025, companies can enter their developments for the Techtextil Innovation Award and the Texprocess Innovation Award. Those selected by the distinguished juries benefit from international visibility as well as from the reputation and reach of the two leading trade fairs. From 21 to 24 April 2026, Techtextil and Texprocess bring together the global industries in Frankfurt. The presentation of the Innovation Awards and the showcasing of the winning ideas is among the most prominent highlights.

The industry is evolving at a rapid pace – from new advances in technical textiles and nonwovens to forward-looking manufacturing and processing technologies. Current developments such as the use of AI, sustainable approaches and new production methods are creating additional opportunities for innovation. Especially in times of recession, tariffs and restrained investment, these impulses take on particular significance. They open up new opportunities in numerous fields, ranging from mobility and medicine to apparel. The Techtextil and Texprocess Innovation Awards provide international visibility for the best ideas.

“With the Techtextil and Texprocess Innovation Awards, we create a platform for visionary developments. The leading trade fairs bring together the industry’s key players – manufacturers, research, application experts and the media. In this way, we create the ideal framework to showcase innovations and bring new ideas to the market. We look forward to the submissions,” says Sabine Scharrer, Director Brand Management Technical Textiles & Textile Processing, Messe Frankfurt.

The innovations are driving progress in numerous industries. In 2024, the award winners presented recyclable fibre composites for aviation, self-cooling textiles for façades and measurement methods for body scans based on 4D scanning. Whether in mobility, construction, medicine or apparel – textile and technological innovations are creating new opportunities for progress.

Juries of leading experts

Companies, research institutes and universities can submit their applications until 15 December 2025. Two specialist juries of renowned experts evaluate the submissions and recognise the best entries. For this purpose, top experts from research and science come together.

Categories Techtextil Innovation Award 2026

New Concept

New Material

New Application

New Product

New Chemicals & Dyes

New Recycled Materials & Recycling Technologies

New Production Technology, Digitalisation & AI Solutions

Submit application: https://solutions.techtextil.com/

Categories Texprocess Innovation Award 2026

Economic quality (cost minimisation, time and process optimisation, automation)

Ecological quality (climate protection, energy efficiency, sustainability, recycling, circularity)

Digitalisation + AI

Innovation for quality improvement

Submit application: https://solutions.texprocess.com/

Information on participation

The submission deadline for all applications for the Techtextil and Texprocess Innovation Awards 2026 is 15 December 2025. All companies, institutes, universities, polytechnics and individuals are eligible to apply. Participation is free of charge. Submitted developments must have been on the market for less than two years or be shortly before the market launch. From mid-December 2025, two experienced international expert juries examine all submitted products in detail and evaluate them according to criteria such as degree of innovation, market potential, sustainability, choice of materials and technical quality. The winning companies are formally and prominently presented on the first day of the trade fair, 21 April 2026, in Frankfurt am Main.

Further information on the Techtextil Innovation Award 2026:

Techtextil Innovation Award – https://techtextil.messefrankfurt.com/frankfurt/en/programme-events/innovation-award.html

Further information on the Texprocess Innovation Award 2026:

Texprocess Innovation Award – https://texprocess.messefrankfurt.com/frankfurt/en/programme-events/innovation-award.html

Techtextil and Texprocess will be held from 21 to 24 April 2026.

Posted: October 4, 2025

Source: Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH