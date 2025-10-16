ITMF Announces Winners Of The ITMF Sustainability & Innovation Awards 2025

ZÜRICH, Switzerland — October 15, 2025 — The winners of the ITMF Sustainability & Innovation Awards 2025 will present their project at the upcoming ITMF & IAF Conference 2025 which will be held from 24 – 25 October in Yogyakarta, Indonesia and will be co-hosted by Indonesia Textile Industry Association (API).

The objectives of the ITMF Sustainability & Innovation Awards are to recognize sustainable and innovative achievements in the textile industry with focus on innovation, design, development, and production under the strictest standards of sustainability and respect for the environment.

The 4 winners of the ITMF Sustainability & Innovation Award 2025 are (in alphabetical order):

Archroma (Singapore) : https://www.archroma.com/ Planet Conscious for a Sustainable Future

: LDZ New Aoshen Spandex Co., Ltd. (China P.R.) : http://lygsgt.com/dzal/index.html Industrial-scale Production of High-Performance Bio-based Spandex

: ai (Portugal) : https://www.smartex.ai/ AI for Textile & Fashion Industry

: Von Holzhausen (USA) : https://vonholzhausen.com/?srsltid=AfmBOoo0u63YEn7VMHEoDDK_BjapSlM9WEKr_GzQwIAUzJUh6Nt9-iBc 100% plant-based, high-performance alternative to plastic

Posted: October 16, 2025

Source: The International Textile Manufacturers Federation (ITMF)