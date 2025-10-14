Hyphyn™ – A Breakthrough In Biodegradable Performance Vinyl – Marks The Next Evolution Of Sustainable Healthcare Upholstery

NEW YORK, NY — October 14, 2025 — Created to address the design industry’s growing demand for sustainable and high-performance materials, Hyphyn™ — a breakthrough biodegradable vinyl – marks the next evolution of coated upholstery fabrics for healthcare spaces and beyond.

Debuting this October at the Healthcare Design Conference & Expo, in Kansas City, MO (booth #408), Hyphyn™, like its namesake, bridges lasting performance with a more responsible future. This innovative, stain-resistant, and bleach-cleanable material not only withstands the rigors of healthcare environments, but offers a human-centric and third-party verified end-of-life solution: it biodegrades over 90% within two years in landfill conditions, leaving behind no chemicals of concern or toxic residues.

“Hyphyn™ is more than a product; it’s a commitment to the health of people and the planet,” says Iwan Nassimi, Executive Vice President of Nassimi, makers of Hyphyn™. “With Hyphyn™ we’ve reimaged vinyl’s entire lifecycle to close the loop on sustainable design, underscoring that where a material’s journey ends is just as important as where it begins and how it performs.”

Designed for Healing Environments

Hyphyn™ changes the equation for designers, specifiers, and businesses prioritizing wellness and sustainability by reducing long-term waste and improving indoor quality, without compromising the durability, cleanability, or versatility of conventional vinyl. A true worry-free, regenerative alternative, Hyphyn™ is free of lead, heavy metals, PFAS, and formaldehyde, and meets Prop 65, RoHS, and REACH compliance standards, making it ideal for healthcare facilities focused on patient health and safety, material transparency, and environmental stewardship.

Offered in an array of soothing colorways—from airy neutrals to soft teals, blues, and greens— Hyphyn™’s biophilic-inspired healthcare palette embraces the transformative healing power of color and texture. Blending contract-grade capabilities with holistic design, these calming hues promote well-being and peace of mind in patient rooms and waiting areas alike.

A Breakthrough in Material Innovation

What sets Hyphyn™ apart is its ability to disappear responsibly. At its core is a patented enzyme system embedded in both the PVC and polyester backing, ensuring the entire material is biodegradable. Once in a landfill, the enzyme activates in response to naturally occurring microorganisms, accelerating microbial breakdown into inert gases without releasing microplastics or toxic residues. These gases are captured and converted into energy, creating a closed-loop solution that benefits the environment. Outside of a landfill environment, Hyphyn™ also enables safe disposal through incineration without emitting harmful dioxins—another significant advantage over conventional vinyl.

Tested & Proven for Environmental Safety & Durability

Beyond landfill degradation and safe disposal, Hyphyn™’s performance and environmental integrity have been verified by a series of third-party tests, including:

Biodegradation – In a controlled lab study, Hyphyn™ was proven to biodegrade over 90% within 24 months in landfill conditions.

– In a controlled lab study, Hyphyn™ was proven to biodegrade over 90% within 24 months in landfill conditions. Post-Biodegradation Safety – Post-degradation soil was tested for over 1,000 potentially toxic chemicals; no harmful chemicals were detected. A side-by-side germination study with traditional vinyl further validated its environmental safety and healthy, toxin-free composition, with Hyphyn™ -treated soil achieving a 100% seed germination rate.

– Post-degradation soil was tested for over 1,000 potentially toxic chemicals; no harmful chemicals were detected. A side-by-side germination study with traditional vinyl further validated its environmental safety and healthy, toxin-free composition, with Hyphyn™ -treated soil achieving a 100% seed germination rate. Indoor Air Quality – Hyphyn™ was also tested for VOC emissions, confirming it offers safe indoor air emissions and is compliant with the CDPH Standard Method (Section 01350) for indoor air quality.

– Hyphyn™ was also tested for VOC emissions, confirming it offers safe indoor air emissions and is compliant with the CDPH Standard Method (Section 01350) for indoor air quality. Flame Retardant Free – Hyphyn™ passes Cal TB 117-2013 flammability testing, ensuring safety without the need for added flame retardant chemicals.

– Hyphyn™ passes Cal TB 117-2013 flammability testing, ensuring safety without the need for added flame retardant chemicals. Superior Colorfastness – Hyphyn™ resists fading from light exposure, ensuring its color remains vibrant throughout its useful life.

– Hyphyn™ resists fading from light exposure, ensuring its color remains vibrant throughout its useful life. Abrasion Resistance – Hypyhyn™ is engineered to meet or exceed all ACT performance guidelines, achieving 100,000 Wyzenbeek double rubs, making it ideal for heavy-use seating applications.

– Hypyhyn™ is engineered to meet or exceed all ACT performance guidelines, achieving 100,000 Wyzenbeek double rubs, making it ideal for heavy-use seating applications. PFAS-Free Stain Resistance – Hyphyn™ is protected with a superior PFAS-free stain-resistant treatment, making it easy to clean with soap and water.

– Hyphyn™ is protected with a superior PFAS-free stain-resistant treatment, making it easy to clean with soap and water. Bleach Cleanable & Disinfection Resistance – Hyphyn™ has been tested to withstand a wide range of industrial cleaners and disinfectants, including diluted bleach.

“We spent over six years consciously developing and testing Hyphyn™ to ensure it delivered the performance designers rely on from traditional vinyl, without the environmental burden of persisting in landfills or contributing to microplastic pollution,” concludes Nassimi. “Hyphyn™ is proof that durability, high design, environmental responsibility, and human safety can, and should, coexist.”

A curated selection of the new Hyphyn™ healthcare designs will be on view in the brand’s Healthcare Design Conference booth (#408) from October 25-28, alongside proprietary Hyphyn™ designs from the following distributors: Mayer Fabrics (#627), Arc-Com/Stinson (#813), KI/Pallas Textiles (#427), and Wolf Gordon (#2229). The product is available exclusively through these premier fabric companies and others, including Burch Fabrics, Fabricut Contract, Justin David, KB Contract, Kravet Contract, Momentum, Reliatex, and Workshop Twenty One.

Posted: October 14, 2025

Source: Hyphyn™ – a product of Nassimi LLC