From Concept To Stage: Submit Presentations For The Frankfurt Techtextil Forum And Texprocess Forum 2026 Now

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany — October 30, 2025 — Anyone who wants to contribute to shaping the future of the textile industry can submit a presentation for the Techtextil and Texprocess Forum by 15 December 2025. Both stages represent innovation and practical solutions and promote exchange between research and industry. An international Programme Committee selects the contributions and curates a programme on key future topics in the textile sector. From 21 to 24 April 2026, the two leading trade fairs will once again be the centre of global business dialogue in Frankfurt.

Progress happens where people share their knowledge and work together on new solutions. Those who present here play a part in shaping this progress – visibly, connected, with access to decision-makers and direct influence on the topics of tomorrow.

Textile developments are becoming more complex: research, application, and production are increasingly intertwined; production processes are changing, and aspects such as automation through AI and circular economy are gaining in importance. Formats that promote dialogue and connect different perspectives are particularly valuable. The Techtextil and Texprocess forums offer such a space, enabling networking and knowledge transfer on a global level.

“Those who participate not only help shape the programme but also actively contribute to the professional exchange within the industry“, says Sabine Scharrer, Director Brand Management Technical Textiles & Textile Processing at Messe Frankfurt. “The forums are among the content highlights of Techtextil and Texprocess, once again demonstrating how much textile expertise, innovative strength, and commitment drive this industry.“

The forums address key topics of the future textile industry – from material development and production to sustainability and digitalisation. This generates new insights and impulses that have an impact far beyond the days of the trade fair.

Programme Committee

Experts from industry, research, and development can submit their contributions now. An international Programme Committee of experienced experts will review the submissions for relevance and quality and compile a versatile range of presentations.

Programme Committee Techtextil Forum

https://techtextil.messefrankfurt.com/frankfurt/en/programme-events/techtextil-forum.html#committee

Programme Committee Texprocess Forum

https://texprocess.messefrankfurt.com/frankfurt/en/programme-events/texprocess-forum.html#committee

Categories Techtextil Forum 2026

Beyond Function – The Next Generation of Technical Textiles

Engineered for Impact – Designed for lasting change

Textile Intelligence – Smart, Connected, Responsive

Manufacturing Intelligence – Digitalization, Automation, and AI

Resilient Textiles – Solutions for an unstable World

Pushing Boundaries – Interdisciplinary and disruptive Innovations

Submit your application: https://solutions.techtextil.com/

Categories Texprocess Forum 2026

Sustainable solutions

CAD/CAM

Digitalisierung und KI

Legal requirements

Design Tools

Submit your application: https://solutions.texprocess.com/

Participate now and submit your contributions by 15 December 2025

Participation in the Techtextil and Texprocess Forums 2026 is free of charge. Short presentations should be written in English and supplemented with visualisations. The selected speakers will be announced at the beginning of February 2026. Their contributions will be part of the four-day programme of Techtextil and Texprocess 2026.

Further information on the Techtextil Forum 2026:

Techtextil Forum – https://techtextil.messefrankfurt.com/frankfurt/en/programme-events/techtextil-forum.html

Further information on the Texprocess Forum 2026:

Texprocess Forum – https://texprocess.messefrankfurt.com/frankfurt/en/programme-events/texprocess-forum.html

Techtextil and Texprocess will be held from April 21 to 24, 2026

Posted: October 31, 2025

Source: Messe Frankfurt Exhibition GmbH