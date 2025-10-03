CEMATEX Strengthens EU Representation And Advocacy For The European Textile Machinery Industry

MILAN — October 3, 2025 — CEMATEX, the European Committee of Textile Machinery Manufacturers, has reinforced its role as the voice of the EU textile machinery industry by enhancing its presence and engagement with EU institutions and stakeholders.

According to Mr Alex Zucchi, President of CEMATEX, the organisation is now officially registered in the EU Transparency Register. He said “With this registration, the association is in a leading position to represent the European textile machinery industry in dialogue with EU legislators and to actively contribute to consultations on upcoming legislative initiatives”.

As part of this engagement, CEMATEX has participated in the EU Sustainable Textiles Transition Pathway, pledging its support for the transition to a more sustainable European textile ecosystem. It has also joined the EU Textiles Ecosystem platform, ensuring stronger connections and visibility within the wider EU textiles community.

As the legislation landscape evolves in support of the upcoming EU textile strategy, CEMATEX is actively monitoring key EU legislative initiatives. Among them are the Eco-Design Regulation (Textile Delegated Act), Waste Framework Directive implementation across EU member states, Product Environmental Footprint Category Rules (for apparel), and market surveillance and customs reform, including the proposal for a central market surveillance agency.

Trade advocacy and global engagement

Another important area of CEMATEX’s involvement is trade advocacy. It continues to actively represent its members’ interests in global trade issues. Currently, it is focused on two key areas: the Indian Omnibus Technical Regulation and EU market surveillance.

The Indian Omnibus Technical Regulation foresees compulsory certification by the Bureau of Indian Standards for weaving and embroidery machines and their components. CEMATEX has submitted a position paper to the Indian Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) and it is actively lobbying for postponement of the regulation. It has participated in the MHI Subcommittee on Textile Machinery and Machine Tools, seeking further clarifications and details.

On the European front, it has coordinated with other EU industry associations, namely CECIMO, Orgalim and Committee of European Construction Equipment (CECE) to press the European Commission to oppose compulsory certification for CE-marked machinery. It has called on the European Commission to classify this measure as a Technical Barrier to Trade (TBT) at the World Trade Organization plenary meeting in June 2025, demanding its removal.

At the same time, CEMATEX is actively lobbying the European Commission to secure tariff-free access for EU textile machinery exports to the Indian market.

Market surveillance

On market surveillance, CEMATEX has advocated strengthened enforcement against non-compliant imports. Towards this end, it has developed and circulated a position paper to all 27 EU Member State Market Surveillance Authorities (MSAs) and launched a plan to support MSAs and customs authorities with documentation identifying likely sources of non-compliance in imported textile machinery.

A Machine Safety Committee comprising experts from CEMATEX member companies is being established. The committee will collect evidence of recurring non-compliance. In addition, it is developing brochures for MSAs and customs officers to support their inspections. It has also prepared awareness initiatives targeting customer associations and trade unions regarding the risks associated with non-compliant imports.

Looking ahead

Through these initiatives, CEMATEX is reinforcing its leadership role in representing the European textile machinery industry. “By engaging in EU decision-making and defending industry interests in global trade, CEMATEX is committed to ensuring a competitive, sustainable, and innovative future for the European textile machinery industry”, Mr Zucchi explained.

Posted: October 3, 2025

Source: CEMATEX – The European Committee of Textile Machinery Manufacturers