All Systems Go For Sweden’s imogo In Singapore

LIMHAMN, Sweden — October 20, 2025 — With a new strategic partner, its showroom now open in Sweden, and the successful commissioning of a Dye-Max spray dyeing system for a key H&M supplier in Bangladesh, imogo is looking to make a splash at next week’s ITMA Asia+CITME in Singapore (October 28-31).

Compared to conventional jet dyeing, impressive savings can be achieved with imogo’s Dye-Max, which is based on a series of spray cassettes with precision nozzles for accurate and consistent coverage combined with a patented pro-speed valve that controls the volume to be applied.

“The savings in treatment water the Dye-Max achieves are due to the extremely low liquor ratio of 0.5 litres per kilo of fabric,” explains imogo executive partner and board member Christian Moore. “At the same time, the low liquor ratio and the spray process require considerably less auxiliary chemistry to start with, and all of it is used in the process, which also greatly reduces the production of waste water, with only 20 litres being required for wash at changeovers. The low liquid content in the fabric meanwhile minimises the energy needed for fixation, while meeting industry quality standards and maintaining superior fabric performance.”

The Dye-Max machine operates without the need for any changes to existing dyeing installations and employs traditional dyes suitable for application at room temperature.

Blåkläder backing

In addition to ACG Kinna with whom it will share exhibition space in Singapore (stand D106 in Hall 6), imogo now has the support of Swedish workwear specialist Blåkläder.

With fully owned factories in Sri Lanka, Myanmar and Bangladesh, more than 8,000 employees and an annual turnover of SEK 2.7 billion, Blåkläder is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of quality workwear.

Blåkläder already uses dope dyeing, which reduces resource use in the dyeing of synthetic materials such as polyester, while imogo’s technology can also be used for natural fibres such as cotton, linen and viscose.

“Since most of the environmental impact from clothing occurs during manufacturing, it’s vital to develop methods that reduce resource consumption,” says Anders Carlsson, MD of Blåkläder. “Imogo’s groundbreaking technology addresses several of the industry’s toughest sustainability challenges and we naturally want to support that.

“Ninety percent of all the fabric we use comes from only ten carefully selected textile producers and by building long-term, trust-based relationships with them, we are well placed to influence sustainability efforts throughout the value chain.”

New showroom

Imogo’s new showroom and test centre is meanwhile now open and available for demonstrations and trials at the dyehouse of 7H Färgeri in Kinnahult, Sweden

“With this showroom, we are creating a platform for dialogue and collaboration with textile producers, brands and research partners,” says imogo CEO Joacim Wellander. “It enables visitors to see the technology in operation, understand the business impact and explore how innovation can drive transformation in their value chain.”

The facility will also serve as a knowledge hub, supporting technical training, application testing and joint development projects with partners.

Chorka Textile

In Bangladesh, imogo has successfully installed a Dye-Max system at the plant of Chorka Textile, as part of retail giant H&M’s Green Fashion Initiative to support its key suppliers.

“The installation was handled by our own team and quality results were quickly achieved,” says Christian Moore. “This installation clearly proves that our technology is ready for the global market after years of development and fine-tuning, and working in Bangladesh taught us a lot. We look forward to discussing the opportunities that our technology can provide to mills around the world in Singapore.”

Posted: October 20, 2025

Source: imogo AB