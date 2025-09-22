World’s First EPA-Registered Silver + Zinc Ion Powder By Reolite Set To Transform The Global Apparel Market

LOS ANGELES — July 3, 2025 — Robin K. International Inc. (DBA Reolite), headquartered in Los Angeles, proudly announces that on July 3, 2025, it became the first company in the world to receive U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registration (Reg. No. 102257-2) for an antimicrobial powder formulated with dual active ingredients: Silver Ion (Ag⁺) and Zinc Ion (Zn²⁺).

This landmark registration sets a new global benchmark by overcoming the limitations of traditional silver-only agents. Reolite’s dual-ion technology provides durable and broad-spectrum protection against bacteria, fungi, and microbes, and can be applied across multiple materials and over 2,000 product categories.

Expansion from Electronics & Defense to Apparel OEM

Within just weeks of registration, Reolite was selected as a collaboration partner by a global top-tier electronics company to co-develop next-generation antimicrobial applications.

Reolite’s technology has also been recognized by the U.S. Department of Defense: the company donated training apparel and textile products to the U.S. Navy’s Fleet 311 and U.S. Forces Korea, resulting in formal letters of appreciation.

Now, Reolite is extending its platform into apparel the OEM and retail markets. Initial U.S. market entry is being accelerated through the first strategic partnership with Catwalk to Sidewalk Inc., a Los Angeles–based fashion manufacturer and brand operator with nearly 30 years of experience working with major U.S. retailers. This collaboration provides a powerful bridge for Reolite’s entry into the U.S. apparel market.

Global Certifications and Recognition

Reolite’s antimicrobial platform has been validated through international certifications and awards worldwide:

Japan SEK Certification – Demonstrated to maintain 99.99% antimicrobial performance in fabrics after 100 industrial washes

– Demonstrated to maintain 99.99% antimicrobial performance in fabrics after 100 industrial washes S. FDA Establishment & Listing Registration – Listed for medical gowns and hospital textiles

– Listed for medical gowns and hospital textiles Defense Recognition – Letters of appreciation from the U.S. Navy’s Fleet 311, U.S. Forces Korea, and the U.S. Department of the Army (via donation program)

– Letters of appreciation from the U.S. Navy’s Fleet 311, U.S. Forces Korea, and the U.S. Department of the Army (via donation program) 2025 K-Beauty Awards – Grand Prize (Healthcare Division), hosted by Korea Textile News with support from the Ministry of Trade, Industry & Energy

– Grand Prize (Healthcare Division), hosted by Korea Textile News with support from the Ministry of Trade, Industry & Energy AFFOA Membership – Active member of the Advanced Functional Fabrics of America (AFFOA), a manufacturing USA institute supported by the U.S. DoD; scheduled to present at the AFFOA Summit in Boston, September 2025

Fusion of OEM Expertise and Antimicrobial Innovation

Catwalk to Sidewalk Inc. has operated as both an OEM partner and brand developer for nearly three decades, supplying major U.S. retailers such as Nordstrom, TJX, Costco, Macy’s, Anthropologie, Von Maur, and Dillard’s, while also managing international OEM operations across 8 countries.

Path to Scalable Growth

Reolite is actively pursuing strategic investment to establish U.S.-based large-scale manufacturing while also planning an antimicrobial powder production site in Korea. Backed by the exclusivity of its EPA registration and global certifications, the company is scaling its technology to expand into over 2,000 product categories, including textiles, plastics, films, coatings, apparel, and consumer goods.

By combining Reolite’s advanced antimicrobial platform with Catwalk’s established design and retail network, the partnership presents a new evolution model for antimicrobial-enabled apparel OEM.

ESG & Market Vision

“More Value, Not More Cost”

“Unmatched Performance at Comparable Price Point”

Reolite is setting a new global standard for antimicrobial innovation — delivering safety, sustainability, and scalability.

Posted: September 22, 2025

Source: Robin K. International Inc. (DBA Reolite)