Web Industries Showcases Precision Composite Formatting Solutions At CAMX 2025

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — September 3, 2025 — Web Industries, a leading provider of converting and supply chain solutions for composites and other advanced materials, will present its portfolio of precision formatting services and products at CAMX 2025, the composites and advanced materials expo, Sept. 9-11, in Orlando, Florida. The company will be located in Booth B17, West Building, of the Orange County Convention Center.

Web Industries will feature its latest solutions for OEMs and tiered suppliers active in the commercial and defense aerospace, commercial launch and satellites, oil & gas, automotive and energy markets.

“CAMX attendees visiting Web Industries’ booth will find products and services that address cost competitiveness and readiness for rate increases, supply chain complexity and other market dynamics,” said Jason Surman, vice president, aerospace. “Whether they are in our traditional markets of commercial aerospace, defense and space or other markets such as energy, we look forward to learning about their most challenging business requirements and discussing how Web can support them.”

The company has extensive expertise working with thermoset and thermoplastic composites, high-modulus fibers, brittle resin systems, foams, films, adhesives, laminates, nonwovens and technical textiles. Its facilities in the United States, France and Germany offer controlled manufacturing environments.

Web’s contract manufacturing services include:

High-speed slitting & spooling

Rewinding

Chopping

Seaming

Laminating

Ply cutting and kitting

CAD/CAM shape conversion

Preforming

Customer applications include:

Aerospace and eVTOL structures, parts and components

Launch system, satellite and spacecraft structural materials and protective insulation systems

Oil and gas pipelines

Wind turbine blades

Hydrogen/carbon capture components

Battery energy storage system (BESS) components

Web Industries welcomes CAMX visitors to stop by Booth B17, West Building. To schedule a meeting, please email Blake Phillips at BPhillips@webindustries.com.

Posted: September 7, 2025

Source: Web Industries