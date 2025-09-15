United Fabrics And Sunbrella Head Out East With New Cape Cod Collection

BURLINGTON, N.C. — September 15, 2025 — United Fabrics and Sunbrella continue their cross-country Roadtrip Series to the well-traveled coastal destination Cape Cod. The third collection in this collaboration features 20 seaside-inspired colorways across four new patterns highlighting the lush gardens, wild beaches and the colorful, charming architecture for which the coastal New England region is known.

Filled with quaint patterns in peaceful colorways, the Cape Cod Collection is designed to be mixed and matched, lending itself to a bespoke “lived-in” aesthetic. The motifs in this collection include traditional florals and diamonds alongside more contemporary interpretations, layering expressive floral illustrations with scalloped designs.

The Cape Cod Collection evokes a comfortable yet charming aesthetic inspired by summers on the cape and the playful color schemes and patterns that emerge during that time, including the following:

Trellis – A fresh take on a classic floral, Trellis layers hydrangea-inspired botanical artwork with a playful scalloped design, blending traditional New England charm with a refined modern style.

Martha – A timeless Jacobean floral made modern with fresh color combinations, Martha is perfectly positioned for sun-soaked spaces inspired by flourishing gardens.

Tucker – A delicate pinstripe pattern featuring a soft and casually relaxed texture, Tucker offers instant comfort with an easygoing vibe for any design scheme.

Yardly – A charming diamond pattern featuring subtle scalloped details and a softly textured boucle yarn, this mid-scale, two-toned jacquard is perfect for coordinating with other patterns.

“We are delighted to celebrate the charm and relaxed elegance of the New England coast. We hope these fresh new patterns express a timeless traditional style and a playfully contemporary aesthetic,” said Lindsey Josepayt, vice president of design and marketing at United Fabrics. “Our ‘landmark’ pattern in this collection is Trellis, with its hand-drawn hydrangeas and curvy diamond backdrop, this pattern is a real showstopper!”

The Roadtrip Series embarked on its cross-country journey in 2024 with the Coney Island Collection before heading to the American Southwest with the Red Rocks Collection. Each destination collection enriches the Road Trip series with its own unique tribute to America’s scenic landscapes and corresponding color motifs. Like previous collections, the Cape Cod assortment meets ACT performance standards for hospitality settings and offers all the benefits of Sunbrella performance fabrics, including colorfastness, resistance to stains, mildew and fading, easy cleanability, and lasting comfort. Designed for versatility, these fabrics are suitable for both indoor and outdoor use.

The Cape Cod Collection is available exclusively to the design trade through United Fabrics. For more information, visit unitedfabrics.com.

Posted: September 15, 2025

Source: Sunbrella manufactured by Glen Raven Inc.