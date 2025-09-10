Holy Technologies Selects Plataine To Scale-Up Smart Production

ORLANDO, Fla. — September 9, 2025 — Holy Technologies, a fast-growing German manufacturer specializing in sustainable and high-performance carbon fiber components, has selected Plataine, a provider of AI-based manufacturing optimization solutions, to support its transition into serial production with enhanced scheduling, traceability, and production control.

Founded in Hamburg, Holy Technologies is redefining the future of carbon fiber manufacturing through its proprietary Infinite Fiber Placement (IFP) process.

IFP is a fully automated robotic system that places continuous carbon fibers along a pre-calculated path, creating components with complex geometries and tailored mechanical properties, such as strength and stiffness.

The technology achieves up to 30% lower weight compared to traditional methods. Using advanced automation technologies allows the company to make carbon fiber component production fast, repeatable and scalable.

This breakthrough approach is particularly attractive for high-performance sectors such as automotive, aerospace, industrial machinery, and orthopedics. These industries rely on carbon fiber components because they are lightweight and strong, improving efficiency, reducing fuel consumption, extending range or improving durability.

As Holy Technologies prepared for its first serial production run, the company faced the challenge of establishing a reliable system for real-time scheduling as well as traceability of molds, tools, and components. In addition, the team sought a digital backbone flexible enough to support both current production needs and future growth.

To address these requirements, Holy Technologies selected Plataine’s AI-powered Production Scheduler. The solution optimizes workstation loads and shift planning, enables predictive maintenance alerts for tools and molds, and delivers real-time quality monitoring to reduce rework and support compliance. Holy Technologies engineering and operations teams will now benefit from real-time visibility into production, empowering them to make data-driven decisions and streamline workflows.

With Plataine, Holy Technologies expects to significantly reduce planning efforts, improve on-time delivery, drive better longer-term procurement and staffing decisions and enable scalable and traceable operations as volumes increase. The result is a robust digital foundation that supports both current efficiency and long-term growth.

Bosse Rothe Frossard, Founder & CEO of Holy Technologies, said:

“Plataine gives us the digital backbone we need to scale our manufacturing, without compromising on flexibility or sustainability. It’s a great fit for our process, and the support from the team has been excellent.”

Avner Ben-Bassat, President & CEO of Plataine, added:

“We are proud to support Holy Technologies as they move into serial production. Their Infinite Fiber Placement process is a true game-changer for sustainable carbon fiber manufacturing, and Plataine’s AI agents ensure they have the smart, scalable foundation needed to grow efficiently and competitively.”

Posted: September 10, 2025

Source: Plataine