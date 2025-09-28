Helix Sleep Announces Partnership With Steinhafels Furniture

PHOENIX, Ariz. — September 26, 2025 — Helix Sleep, a direct-to-consumer sleep brand, announced today its newest retail partnership with Steinhafels, Wisconsin and Chicagoland’s leading furniture and mattress retailer.

“We’re so excited to add Steinhafels to our growing retail program,” said Jerry Lin, Co-Founder of Helix Sleep. “Their long-standing presence in the Midwest, strong customer loyalty, and reputation for quality align well with what Helix stands for. We’ve seen strong results with our retail partners, and we’re excited to bring that same success to Steinhafels as we expand access to our lineup of personalized, high-performance mattresses.”

Beginning this month, Helix will roll out in 13 Steinhafels superstores across Wisconsin, Illinois, and Indiana. The in-store assortment will feature three of the brand’s top-selling models, Midnight Luxe, Twilight Luxe, and Midnight Elite, offering a range of firmness levels to meet diverse sleep needs. Customers will have the opportunity to experience Helix’s signature features in person, including zoned lumbar support, GlacioTex™ cooling technology, and advanced hybrid construction. All Helix mattresses are GREENGUARD Gold and CertiPUR-US® certified, free from harmful chemicals and fiberglass, offering peace of mind alongside performance.

“At Steinhafels, we’re always looking to bring innovative sleep solutions to our customers, and Helix is a perfect fit,” said Jessica Stark, Director of Merchandising at Steinhafels. “Helix has built a reputation for delivering mattresses that combine personalization with exceptional comfort and support. By adding Helix to our lineup, we’re giving our customers even more options to find the mattress that truly matches their unique sleep needs.”

Helix is uniquely positioned to support high-volume retail partners through domestic mattress assembly, in-house production of proprietary foams and coils, and a growing national manufacturing footprint. To support the launch, Helix will also run co-branded digital retargeting campaigns aimed at driving foot traffic to Steinhafels stores. Backed by a top-tier national sales and training team, the brand is prepared to deliver a high-touch, consistent retail experience at scale.

Founded in 1934 and now 100% employee-owned, Steinhafels has built a strong reputation for offering high-quality, affordable furnishings and a seamless in-store and online shopping experience. Known for its deep roots in the community and commitment to customer service, Steinhafels combines trusted expertise with a broad selection of styles to help customers create comfortable, personalized living spaces.

Originally launched as a DTC brand in 2015, Helix Sleep has grown into a category leader through its commitment to personalized sleep solutions and product innovation. For more information on Helix Sleep, visit www.helixsleep.com.

Posted: September 28, 2025

Source: Helix Sleep / 3Z Brands