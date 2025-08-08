Organik Kimya Expands Liquid Emulsion Polymer Capacity, Giving Customers Faster Deliveries And Rock‑Solid Supply During Peak Season

ISTANBUL — July 30, 2025 — Organik Kimya has brought a new state‑of‑the‑art reactor on‑line at its Istanbul site, adding significant capacity for its water‑based liquid emulsion polymers. More than a capacity upgrade, the investment is designed to give customers what they tell us they value most: shorter lead times, dependable supply at the height of seasonal demand, and headroom for innovation.

“Every tonne we add is measured against two customer metrics: ‘lead‑time to dock’ and ‘on‑time in‑full during peak season,’” explains Tansel Özyönüm, COO. “This new reactor helps us ship quicker when schedules are tight and keep our partners’ lines running when the market is at full throttle.”

Turning capacity into customer advantage

Shorter lead times: Parallel reactor trains reduce make‑to‑order cycle times, enabling just‑in‑time deliveries and trimming customers’ working‑capital tied up in inventory.

Peak‑season assurance: Extra swing capacity absorbs the sharp demand spikes typical in architectural and functional coatings, construction chemicals, textile binders and leather chemicals, water-based pressure‑sensitive adhesives and specialty paper applications.

Supply‑chain resilience: minimize disruption risk for procurement teams.

Co‑innovation bandwidth: Freed‑up production windows create space for pilot runs, custom grades and rapid scale‑ups without queueing behind high‑volume orders.

A portfolio that grows with you

The new reactor complements last year’s launch of Turkey’s second high‑tech spray dryer for redispersible powder polymers (RDP), which doubled powder output while cutting energy consumption by 15 %. Together, the liquid‑and‑powder investments allow Organik Kimya to serve customers with integrated solutions that combine:

Acrylic water-based emulsions for low‑VOC coatings, inks and textile finishes.

High‑solids, low‑viscosity latexes for next‑generation pressure‑sensitive adhesives.

Performance‑engineered RDPs that boost workability and strength in cementitious construction products.

All products are backed by Industry 4.0 process control, fully automated packaging and global technical service hubs that help customers translate raw‑material quality into end‑product performance.

Investing where it counts

Organik Kimya exports to more than 100 countries and is actively opening new markets. Organik Kimya will continue to invest—so you can plan with confidence, innovate without bottlenecks, and meet your own customers’ expectations every day of the year.

Posted: August 8, 2025

Source: Organik Kimya