Meridian To Divest Flooring Business, Including Taylor Adhesives, Polycom, And Frontier Products, To Avery Dennison

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — August 25, 2025 — Meridian announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to divest its Flooring Adhesives Division — including the Taylor Adhesives, Polycom, and Frontier Products brands — to Avery Dennison.

Upon closing, the Flooring Business will be integrated into Avery Dennison’s Materials Group business, positioning the brands for accelerated innovation and expanded reach.

“This transaction is the culmination of years of successful growth and value created in our leading Flooring Division,” said Daniel Pelton, CEO of Meridian. “We’re pleased to enter into this agreement with Avery Dennison as we believe that their scale and innovation capabilities will accelerate the future growth of the division. For Meridian, this is a strategic move — focusing the company on the global growth of our remaining portfolio.”

Ralph Grogan, Commercial president of Flooring, added: “We look forward to seeing our brands thrive with Avery Dennison’s support. Our customers can expect the same people, products, and service they know today — now backed by even more investment and resources.”

Meridian will work closely with Avery Dennison to ensure a smooth and seamless transition for employees, customers, and partners. Additional details will be communicated as the process advances.

“Meridian’s flooring division is a high-performing business that is an excellent fit with Avery Dennison and Materials Group,” said Ryan Yost, president, Materials Group. “This acquisition will expand our presence in high-value product lines that will further accelerate our growth strategy. We look forward to welcoming Meridian’s flooring team to Avery Dennison.”

Posted: August 26, 2025

Source: Meridian Adhesives Group