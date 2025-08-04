AATCC Coloration Conference: Call For Papers

RALEIGH, N.C. — August 4, 2025 — Abstracts are currently being solicited for subject areas listed below for the 2026 AATCC Coloration Conference. This event will be held February 24-25, 2026, at the StateView Hotel in Raleigh, NC, USA. Interested individuals should complete the abstract submission form and provide an abstract of 125 words or less by September 12, 2025, to Matt Brennan at brennanm@aatcc.org.

The program committee is soliciting abstracts for the following topics:

Advancements in Color Fastness Testing Equipment

Modernizing Color Labs for Future Demands

Color Matching & Communication in the LED/UV Era

Designing the Lab of the Future: Equipment & Adaptation

Machinery Integration for Efficient Color Development

Nanogels

Innovation technology in Coloration

Preparation for Dyeing: Natural Fibers & Efficiency Analytics

Preparation for Dyeing: Synthetic Fibers & Testing Protocols

Navigating the Environmental & Regulatory Climate

Abstracts for oral presentations should be submitted by September 12, 2025, to Matt Brennan at brennanm@aatcc.org. AATCC reserves the right to accept, place on a waiting list, or reject any abstract for any reason.

Posted: August 4, 2025

Source: The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC)