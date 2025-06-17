Textile Machinery At High-End Fabrics And Accessories International Trade Fair Milano Unica

MILAN — June 17, 2025 — At the next edition of Milano Unica, an international trade fair for high-end fabrics and accessories, scheduled to take place at Rho Fiera Milano from July 8 to 10, ACIMIT (the Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers) will participate for the first time with an institutional booth.

Through this initiative, ACIMIT aims to foster connections between its member companies, exhibitors, and buyers attending Milano Unica, while also promoting greater awareness of the cutting-edge technological solutions that define the Italian textile machinery industry—particularly in the areas of sustainability, circular economy, and digitalization.

Marco Salvadè, President of ACIMIT: “I believe it is essential for our Association to be present at such a significant trade event. The synergy between Italian excellence in textiles and textile machinery has always been, and continues to be, a key factor in strengthening the leadership of the entire Italian textile supply chain.”

General information on Italy’s textile machinery sector

ACIMIT represents an industrial sector that comprises roughly 300 manufacturers (employing around 12,500 people), which produce machinery for an overall worth of around 2.1 billion euros, of which 86% are exported. Creativity, sustainable technology, reliability and quality are the hallmarks that have made Italian textile machinery worldwide leaders.

Posted: June 17, 2025

Source: The Association of Italian Textile Machinery Manufacturers (ACIMIT)