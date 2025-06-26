Sparxell And Positive Materials Launch World’s First Plant-Based Bioinspired Structural Colour Ink

CAMBRIDGE, UK — June 26, 2025 — Sparxell, the Cambridge-based colour platform technology company founded by University of Cambridge scientists Dr Benjamin Droguet and Professor Silvia Vignolini, has announced the launch of its first textile ink derived from its revolutionary dye-free pigments in partnership with Positive Materials, marking a pivotal moment in making sustainable colour technology accessible to fashion brands worldwide.

Sparxell’s textile ink represents the world’s first commercially available plant-based, biodegradable colouring solution that is bioinspired, eliminating toxic dyes, synthetic plastics and mined metals and minerals whilst delivering exceptional performance standards.

Launching in Sparxell’s signature blue, the ink is available in matte and shimmer finishes – enabling brands to integrate the breakthrough technology through standard orders rather than bespoke projects.

This milestone represents a significant step towards democratising access to sustainable colour innovation across the fashion industry, from emerging designers to established high-end houses and mass-market brands.

Sparxell’s textile ink is available from the end of June 2025, with printing orders processed through Positive Materials. Partnership rollout includes an all-over printed cotton jersey featuring Sparxell’s breakthrough technology, available from September 2025 in European markets.

The initial blue colour launch represents the first of multiple colours planned for release throughout 2025, with Sparxell’s bio-inspired platform enabling virtually unlimited colour variations.

Sparxell’s textile ink harnesses the same structural colour principles found in nature such as in Morpho butterfly wings, engineering plant-based cellulose at the microscale to create vibrant colours through light manipulation rather than chemical formulas. This bio-inspired approach eliminates toxic dyes, mined metals and minerals, and petroleum-based materials whilst delivering superior colour vibrancy and durability.

Launch textile production is powered by Sparxell’s partnership with Positive Materials, a leading textile company operating at the intersection of design, technology, and manufacturing.

Positive Materials supports the validation and scale-up of Sparxell’s breakthrough by integrating it into its existing production infrastructure, providing the manufacturing expertise and operational capacity needed to take the technology from prototype to production-ready.

The partnership enables Sparxell to scale production whilst maintaining strict sustainability standards throughout the manufacturing process.

Dr Benjamin Droguet, Founder and CEO of Sparxell, said:

“This textile ink launch transforms how brands can access our breakthrough technology. For too long, the textile industry had no choice other than to accept that vibrant colours meant environmental damage. Sparxell’s bio-inspired technology shatters that assumption, delivering exceptional results from plant-based cellulose.

“This is just the beginning – our vision is to make bio-inspired colour technology the new standard across fashion, proving that high performance and working in harmony with nature are perfectly aligned.”

Elsa Parente, Co-CEO and CTO of Positive Materials, said:

“Rather than requiring custom development projects, fashion designers and procurement teams can now order the most sustainable colourant options out there as easily as conventional alternatives, but with the added benefit of containing 100% biodegradable pigments that are free from toxic chemicals.

“Our collaboration with Sparxell represents exactly the kind of innovation the textile industry needs, aligning perfectly with our mission to create low-impact textiles that don’t compromise on performance.”

The textile ink launch addresses growing industry demand for sustainable alternatives as the global textile industry currently uses over 10,000 different chemicals in colouration processes, releasing 1.5 million tonnes of toxic dyes into the environment annually contributing up to 2% of global GHG emissions. Sparxell’s plant-based solution significantly reduces energy need and water consumption whilst eliminating harmful chemical pollution.

The launch builds on Sparxell’s recent commercial momentum, including a €1.9 million grant from the European Innovation Council and participation in LVMH’s prestigious La Maison des Startups accelerator programme.

Posted: June 26, 2025

Source: Sparxell