JLA Home Partners With FUZE Technologies To Enhance Hygiene And Sustainability In New Hospitality Product Line

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — June 1, 2025 — FUZE Technologies (FUZE) recently announced a strategic global partnership with JLA Hospitality (a division of JLA Home, that will combine FUZE’s technically advanced antimicrobial product with JLA’s host of hospitality textiles and accessories).

JLA Hospitality (JLA) and FUZE Technologies are collaborating on the development of products that meet the highest standards of hygiene and sustainability. The initial phase includes the integration of FUZE’s technology into JLA’s hospitality product lines implemented across all categories from textiles to bath and room accessories, with plans for broader expansion into their retail product lines and other wholesale operations. . This initiative is expected to set new benchmarks in the industry, ensuring that hospitality textiles and accessories are both more environmentally friendly and more effective in promoting guest health and comfort.

“JLA is a leader in providing both textiles and room accessories in some of the biggest retail chains in the world,” says Andrew Peterson, CTO and founder of FUZE. “From bed linens, blankets, mattress pads, pillow protectors and comforters, to shower curtains, robes, slippers, tissue boxes, ice buckets, and much more, FUZE will treat all of the JLA Hospitality products with our revolutionary and long-lasting anti-bacterial technology, F1.” By integrating FUZE’s antimicrobial technology into its product offerings, JLA aims to provide the hospitality channel with the most comprehensive FUZE treated product line on the market that is not only cleaner and safer but also more sustainable and cost-effective.

This partnership aligns with JLA’s commitment to providing unique product solutions that enhance operational efficiency and guest satisfaction with an eye on environmental stewardship. “Partnering with FUZE Technologies allows us to offer our hospitality and institutional clients state-of-the-art hygiene solutions that not only align with our category growth and product development goals but also with our social and ecological responsibility targets,” said Brett Rife, JLA Hospitality’s President of Sales & Divisional Leader. He continued “This collaboration underscores our dedication to providing innovative products that enhance the guest experience and deliver on a promise of durability while maximizing our customer’s ROI.”

“Traditionally, textile companies have had to balance between an antimicrobial’s effectiveness to eliminate odor for an extended period of washes, with the amount of toxic chemicals applied to a fabric and there has been little to no development of antimicrobial products in the accessory space (i.e. tissue boxes and wastebaskets)” says Peterson. “Today, FUZE offers a permanent, chemical-free treatment that can be applied to various surfaces and textiles to prevent and protect against odor-causing bacteria, fungus and mold. FUZE’s F1 is 99.99% medical-grade purified water. It contains no chemicals, it is 100% safe for the environment, has zero negative effects on the human biome, and is the first EPA-approved antimicrobial that lasts the lifetime of the surface or fabric it is applied to, even after 100+ washes,” Peterson said.

Posted: June 6, 2025

Source: FUZE Technologies