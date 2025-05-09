More Than 30 Top S.C. Textile CEOs & Cotton Farmers Send Letter To Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Raising Concerns Over His Recent Remarks

WASHINGTON, D.C. — May 9, 2025 — Today, over 30 top South Carolina textile CEOs and leaders—including cotton farmers and the production chain—sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, raising concerns over his remarks at the White House about the state of the U.S. textile industry.

Please see a copy of the textile executives’ letter to Secretary Bessent: Down load here – CEO-Letter-Treasury-May-2025.

“As key leaders in South Carolina’s dynamic and resilient textile industry, we write to express our concerns regarding recent remarks you delivered at the White House about the state of our sector, its importance to national security and economic security, and its status as an outdated and diminished industry” the letter states. “We respectfully request a meeting at your earliest convenience to share firsthand how the American textile industry – especially here in South Carolina – continues to be a vital contributor to our national and economic security and industrial growth and development.”

Source: The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO)