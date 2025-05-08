IDEA®25 And Filtxpo™ 2025 Deliver Resounding Success For Nonwovens And Filtration Industries

CARY, N.C. — May 7, 2025 — INDA’s IDEA®25 and FiltXPO™ 2025, held concurrently from April 29 to May 1 at the Miami Beach Convention Center, delivered unparalleled value to the nonwovens and filtration industries.

Combining exhibitions, conferences, training opportunities, and awards, these co-located events served as essential global platforms to drive business growth, share knowledge, and advance the industry.

“The energy and engagement at IDEA and FiltXPO were outstanding,” said INDA President & CEO Tony Fragnito. “Seeing thousands of global leaders and innovators converge in Miami Beach underscores the vital importance of face-to-face interactions not just for project updates and business development but also for discussing industry challenges and opportunities. The quality of the attendees and the volume of business conducted are a powerful testament to the industry’s interconnected supply chains and vibrant global industry outlook.”

Exhibition and Conference Highlights

IDEA, the global nonwovens and engineered materials exhibition, and FiltXPO, the international filtration conference and exhibition, featured over 650 exhibitors, showcasing a comprehensive view of the latest innovations and solutions across the supply chain.

Exhibitors and attendees at both events reported overwhelming satisfaction with the volume of qualified leads and the presence of key decision-makers, including C-suite leaders. The popular Lightning Talk presentations drove booth traffic and interest while INDA added further value by presenting critical market data during the show.

Sustainability was a key theme for the IDEA and FiltXPO conferences. At the 2-day IDEA Sustainability in Nonwovens Conference, global experts shared perspectives on pertinent issues from regulations, technology, and product and process design to the potential of hemp fibers and bioplastics. The conference concluded with sessions on extended-life nonwoven products and next-life for nonwoven fabrics.

INDA partnered with the American Filtration and Separations Society (AFS) to bring the FiltXPO Advances in Filtration Conference to industry leaders. Discussions at this conference covered circularity, healthy buildings, indoor air quality in data centers, and nonwoven filtration media innovation.

Both conferences brought industry professionals together to share knowledge and strategies to advance sustainable practices, highlighting the need for ongoing innovation, regulatory compliance, and incorporating eco-friendly materials to foster a more sustainable future.

New at FiltXPO was a poster session showcasing 23 companies with their latest research, technologies, and innovations.

Educational Value

Specialized training opportunities at IDEA provided in-depth knowledge on critical industry topics, including introductions to nonwovens and wet wipes, baby and adult absorbent hygiene systems, and period products innovation. FiltXPO offered a comprehensive two-day Filter Media Training Course.

Achievement Awards

Outstanding achievement was celebrated with the presentation of six IDEA achievement awards, in partnership with Nonwovens Industry magazine, honoring Dilo Systems GmbH (Equipment), Woolchemy NZ Ltd. (Raw Materials), Magnera (Long-Life), Egal Pads, Inc. (Short-Life), Innovatec Microfibre Technology (Nonwoven Products), and KINDCLOTH™ (Sustainability Advancement).

The FiltXPO awards, in partnership with International Filtration News, were presented to Greentech Environmental LLC (Air/Gas Filtration), Filtration Advice Inc. (Filtration Equipment), and Ahlstrom (Water/Liquid Filtration).

INDA announced that FiltXPO will be held October 28-29, 2026, in Minneapolis, MN, and IDEA will take place March 23-25, 2027, in Kansas City, MO.

Posted: May 8, 2025

Source: INDA, The Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry