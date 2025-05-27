Core Linen Services Partners With The Association For Linen Management To Expand Education Access For Employees And Customers

RICHMOND, Ky. — May 27, 2025 — Core Linen Services, a leading provider of linen and laundry solutions, is proud to announce a new partnership with the Association for Linen Management (ALM) to enhance industry education and professional development opportunities for its team members and customers.

Through this partnership, Core Linen has expanded its ALM membership to include all employees at its owned facilities, as well as strategic account managers. These individuals along with key customers will now have full access to ALM’s premier online education programs including:

Laundry Operations Courses Certified Laundry and Linen Manager (CLLM) Certified Washroom Technician (CWT)

Linen Management/Customer Service Courses: Mastery of Healthcare Linen Management (MHLM) Certified Linen Technician (CLT).



Core Linen’s decision to extend this training program to its customers reflects a meaningful investment in building strong, collaborative partnerships. By ensuring healthcare staff are well-trained in proper linen handling, storage, and distribution, Core Linen helps reduce waste, loss, and damage. Trained personnel are more likely to follow best practices that promote infection control, preserve textile quality, and ensure accurate usage tracking. The result is fewer service issues, clearer communication, and more efficient operations. For Core Linen, this translates into lower costs, fewer complaints, and higher customer satisfaction, ultimately reinforcing the partnership and driving better outcomes for both the laundry and the healthcare facility.

“At Core Linen, we are committed to investing in the people who make a difference for our customers every day,” said Liz Remillong, vice president of Core Linen Services. “Partnering with ALM allows us to provide our team and key partners with access to best-in-class training and certification programs. We believe that empowering individuals with education leads to stronger operations, better service, and a healthier future for our industry.”

The collaboration reflects both organizations shared commitment to advancing professionalism, quality, and operational excellence across the textile care and laundry sectors.

“We are thrilled to welcome all of Core Linen’s employees and partners into ALM’s growing network,” said Sarah Brobeck, president and CEO of ALM. “Their commitment to education underscores the value of skilled, knowledgeable professionals in every aspect of the laundry and linen business. Together, we are setting a new standard for quality and service in the industry.”

Through this partnership, Core Linen employees and customers will have the opportunity to build their skills, earn recognized certifications, and further contribute to the company’s reputation for excellence.

Posted: May 27, 2025

Source: The Association for Linen Management (ALM)