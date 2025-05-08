CNBC/NRF Retail Monitor Shows April Sales Growth As Consumers Stocked Up Ahead Of Tariffs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — May 8, 2025 — Retail sales grew in April as many consumers moved up buying to avoid higher prices expected to come with tariffs, according to the CNBC/NRF Retail Monitor, powered by Affinity Solutions, released today by the National Retail Federation.

“Spending rose again in April, driven largely by consumers continuing to pull purchases forward to stay ahead of tariffs that will inevitably lead to higher prices,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Despite declines in confidence caused by the economic uncertainty that has come with tariffs, consumer fundamentals remain intact, supported by low unemployment, slower-but-steady income growth and solid household finances. Consumers maintain their ability to spend and have strong reasons to spend now before tariffs can drive up prices or cause shortages on store shelves.”

Total retail sales, excluding automobiles and gasoline, were up 0.72% seasonally adjusted month over month and up 6.76% unadjusted year over year in April, according to the Retail Monitor. That compared with increases of 0.6% month over month and 4.75% year over year in March.

The Retail Monitor calculation of core retail sales (excluding restaurants in addition to automobile dealers and gasoline stations) was up 0.9% month over month in April and up 7.11% year over year. That compared with increases of 0.4% month over month and an increase of 5.07% year over year in March.

Total sales were up 5.08% year over year for the first four months of the year and core sales were up 5.5%.

In addition to strong tariff-driven spending, year-over-year comparisons were likely boosted because Easter fell in April this year after falling in March last year.

Unlike survey-based numbers collected by the Census Bureau, the Retail Monitor uses actual, anonymized credit and debit card purchase data compiled by Affinity Solutions and does not need to be revised monthly or annually.

April sales were up in eight out of nine categories on a yearly basis, led by digital products, electronics and appliance stores, and grocery and beverage stores. Sales were also up in eight out nine categories on a monthly basis. Specifics from key sectors include:

Digital products were up 0.62% month over month seasonally adjusted and up 27.67% year over year unadjusted.

Electronics and appliance stores were up 2.8% month over month seasonally adjusted and up 10.5% year over year unadjusted.

Grocery and beverage stores were up 0.59% month over month seasonally adjusted and up 9.51% year over year unadjusted.

Sporting goods, hobby, music and book stores were up 0.81% month over month seasonally adjusted and up 9.19% year over year unadjusted.

Health and personal care stores were up 1.43% month over month seasonally adjusted and up 8.51% year over year unadjusted.

General merchandise stores were down 0.02% month over month seasonally adjusted but up 6.67% year over year unadjusted.

Clothing and accessories stores were up 1.14% month over month seasonally adjusted and up 5.14% year over year unadjusted.

Furniture and home furnishings stores were up 0.86% month over month seasonally adjusted and up 0.09% year over year unadjusted.

Building and garden supply stores were up 2.77% month over month seasonally adjusted but down 2.1% year over year unadjusted.

To learn more, visit nrf.com/nrf/cnbc-retail-monitor.

As the leading authority and voice for the retail industry, NRF provides data on retail sales each month and also forecasts annual retail sales and spending for key periods such as the holiday season each year.

Posted: May , 2025

Source: The National Retail Federation (NRF)