Textile Automation System Manufacturer, PRIMON Automation, And SYMTECH Form Partnership For The US & Canadian Markets

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — April 7, 2025 — PRIMON Automation, a world-leading automation system manufacturer for creel automation and textile manufacturing and SYMTECH, a U.S.-based machinery and equipment distributor for the textile industry, have formed a partnership effective April 1st, 2025. SYMTECH will represent all existing PRIMON installations for support and service, as well as the sale of new equipment for the US & Canadian markets.

With their world-leading automation solutions, especially for creel automation, PRIMON, along with SYMTECH and its strong local presence in the U.S. and Canada, will offer all current and new PRIMON customers a new level of service and support, featuring locally trained and skilled technicians for faster assistance.

In 1970, Vittorino Primon set up the company PRIMON F.lli Snc and became shortly a reference point in the design and manufacturing of electrical panels and systems for industrial automation.

In 1990 the son Fulvio, who inherited from his father the passion for automation, renewed the company that became PRIMON AUTOMATION Srl, leaving the previous activity to turn to designing and manufacturing of handling, assembly and test machines and systems.

In 55 years of activity, the know-how of PRIMON AUTOMATION acquired new experience in many industrial sectors such as: Taps and Fittings, Valves, Wheels and Supports for Carriages, Handles and Locks and Textiles.

With extensive knowledge of the textile industry and an unwavering commitment to both customers and suppliers, SYMTECH offers a comprehensive suite of services. Our team not only sells high-quality textile machinery but also takes full responsibility for installation, warranty, repairs, and service while maintaining an extensive inventory of spare parts to ensure continuous support and efficiency for our customers.

Founded in Spartanburg in 1984, SYMTECH has grown to employ 21 dedicated professionals, primarily based in its original Spartanburg location. The company’s core belief is that providing the highest quality machinery, paired with exceptional service, maximizes the benefits of our customers’ investments.

Posted: April 14, 2025

Source: SYMTECH Inc.