State-Of-The-Art Manufacturing Facility Opens For Mitchell’s Sta-Kleen Silicone Line

NILES, Ill. — April 10, 2025 — The Mitchell Group, a major converter of coated fabrics to upholstery markets around the world, is excited to share the opening of a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility dedicated to its Sta-Kleen Silicone line. This cutting-edge facility represents a significant advancement in sustainable manufacturing, underscoring the company’s long-standing commitment to clean energy.

For nearly a decade, The Mitchell Group has partnered with the world’s leading silicone producer to deliver Sta-Kleen Silicone, which has set the benchmark for performance in silicone upholstery. With the launch of this new facility, the partnership is poised to enhance production capabilities while reinforcing The Mitchell Group’s commitment to environmentally responsible practices.

“The new manufacturing facility not only showcases our commitment to innovation but also our unwavering dedication to sustainability and protecting the environment,” said Bill Fisch, President of The Mitchell Group. “By leveraging clean energy sources and advanced production methods, we are proud to lead the industry in eco-friendly products.”

The new facility is strategically located near an electric power plant to utilize non-pollutant steam as its primary energy source. This innovative approach enables the facility to recapture and transform steam into power for the entire manufacturing process, ensuring zero waste is released into the atmosphere. Every aspect of production, from inspection to packaging and shipping, relies on this eco-friendly energy source.

As the most vertical converter of silicone upholstery, the proprietary silicone polymers and pigments used in the manufacturing process are sourced in-house, ensuring exceptional quality control throughout the production process. Only release papers and textiles are outside the scope of the manufacturing process, and these are procured from certified green suppliers. Waste is almost wholly eliminated through recycling and reuse protocols.

Equipped with three state-of-the-art coating lines, the facility operates with an almost completely water-free production process, recycling any water used through a thorough internal purification system. The silicone upholstery produced at the facility is available exclusively through The Mitchell Group.

In recognition of its sustainable practices and operational excellence, the manufacturing facility holds several major operational certifications:

ISO 9001

ISO 9001 is a globally recognized standard for quality management. It helps organizations of all sizes and sectors to improve their performance, meet customer expectations, and demonstrate their commitment to quality. Its requirements define how to establish, implement, maintain, and continually improve a quality management system (QMS).

ISO 14001: 2015

ISO 14001 is the internationally recognized environmental management systems (EMS) standard. It provides a framework for organizations to design and implement an EMS, and continually improve their environmental performance. By adhering to this standard, organizations can ensure they are taking proactive measures to minimize their ecological footprint, comply with relevant legal requirements, and achieve their environmental objectives. The framework encompasses various aspects, from resource usage and waste management to monitoring environmental performance and involving stakeholders in environmental commitments.

ZDHC-CPSAL Synthetic Leather Industry Early Champion Pilot Mill

The Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC) Foundation is a non-governmental environmental organization. As part of its efforts to raise environmental standards in the fashion, textiles, and leather industries, it runs a three-step certification scheme that certifies products contain no hazardous chemicals.

The Mitchell Group’s commitment to quality and environmental responsibility further solidifies its position as a leader in the performance textiles market.

View the video about the new Sta-Kleen Silicone manufacturing facility at mitchellfauxleathers.com/collections/sta-kleen-silicone.

Posted: April 11, 2025

Source: The Mitchell Group