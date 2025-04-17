Milliken & Company Releases 2024 Sustainability Report

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — April 16, 2025 — Diversified global manufacturer Milliken & Company today released its seventh annual sustainability report that discloses performance against its 2025 Sustainability Goals and 2030 net-zero targets. The report details the company’s strides across its people, product, planet, net-zero, and business conduct activities.

“Sustainability is at the core of Milliken’s business strategy, and our 2024 sustainability report highlights our performance, processes, and progress,” said Halsey Cook, president and CEO at Milliken. “The progress we have made would not be possible without the contributions and commitment of our associates, customers, and partners. We recognize that sustainability is a complex challenge and together, we are committed to continuous improvement in our practices.”

The 2024 Sustainability Report includes updates on each of Milliken’s key impact areas, including:

People: By focusing on back-to-basics priorities, Milliken reduced lost-time incidents in 2024. The company also achieved its goal of 100,000 volunteer hours a full year ahead of schedule and exceeded its original 2025 volunteer goal by an additional 31,000 hours.

Product: In 2024, Milliken evaluated 100% of new products using sustainability assessments—a substantial improvement from a 22% baseline reported in 2018— while also becoming the first textile manufacturer to offer non-PFAS materials for all three layers of firefighter turnout gear. In addition, Milliken's N/XT Life™ program and partnership with The Recycling Partnership's Center for Sustainable Behavior and Impact demonstrated the company's support of circular economy concepts.

Planet: Milliken surpassed its 2025 renewable energy goal in 2022 and continues to explore solutions to expand use of renewable energy to reduce emissions. The company's continued focus on thermal drying biosolids from wastewater treatment and the elimination of coal ash from steam generation have contributed to waste reduction. In 2024, Milliken optimized wastewater treatment processes and targeted various waste streams across its manufacturing locations, leading to a decrease in waste intensity compared to its 2018 baseline.

Net-Zero: Milliken's 2024 scope 1 and 2 emissions were reduced 42% from its 2018 baseline, nearing the company's 2030 target of a 50% reduction. Since 2018, Milliken has invested more than $35 million in coal elimination with cogeneration, energy efficiency, increased renewable electricity, and modernizing manufacturing operations. The company's efforts to reduce scope 3 emissions include supplier engagement, improving product sustainability data, and sourcing lower-carbon materials.

Business Conduct: Milliken reaffirmed its commitment to the U.N. Global Compact, pledging to uphold the Ten Principles that focus on human rights, labor standards, environmental protection, and anti-corruption. The company strives to integrate these principles into daily operations and strategy and actively seeks projects that advance these broader developmental goals.

“Milliken’s 2024 Sustainability Report reflects our progress and demonstrates our commitment to our sustainability journey,” said Kasel Knight, SVP, Chief Legal Officer and head of sustainability at Milliken. “We remain committed to driving positive change and motivated by the strides we’ve made.”

Milliken’s 2024 Sustainability Report can be found at milliken.com/sustainability, alongside additional net-zero resources and prior years’ reports.

Posted: April 17, 2025

Source: Milliken & Company